Damien Fernandez fires Clann na nGael into county confined junior B football final

Clann na nGael 2-15

Belgooly 0-13

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

TWO goals from Damien Fernandez proved decisive as Clann na nGael booked their place in the Cork county confined junior B championship final with a deserved victory over Belgooly in Kilbrittain on Friday night.

The Scorchers now go on to face Tracton in the final after they saw off Glengarriff.

Fernandez inspired Clann na nGael to a well-earned win in a game that was far closer than the final scoreline suggested.

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Ultimately, the contest was decided 15 minutes into the second half when the Belgooly defence gifted Fernandez possession and he dispatched the ball to the net.

It was an entertaining game of football from the outset. Belgooly hit the post as Ronan Power went close for an early goal before Robbie McQueen opened the scoring for his side after four minutes.

Despite playing with the advantage of the wind, Belgooly never took full advantage of the conditions. Credit must also go to Kilbrittain, with the pitch in excellent condition.

Scores from Conor O’Donovan and Chris O’Sullivan helped the Carrigdhoun side settle into the contest.

However, Paddy McCarthy struck two consecutive frees to give Clann na nGael the lead after 12 minutes.

By the 25th minute, the West Cork men led by a single point, 0-6 to 0-5, as McCarthy and Belgooly talisman Ryan Long had both registered hat-tricks of points.

Long then turned provider and Eddie Corkery levelled matters, but the parity was short-lived as the outstanding Robbie McQueen restored his side’s advantage.

Belgooly appeared to have gained a vital edge as Eoin Healy’s hard work created opportunities for Chris Redmond and Fergal Walsh to register scores.

The momentum swung back in Clann na nGael’s favour as McQueen burst through the heart of the Belgooly defence and his pass found Fernandez, who calmly stroked the ball to the net to give his side a 1-7 to 0-8 lead at the interval.

Belgooly needed to make an early statement in the second half, and a two-pointer from Long was exactly what the doctor ordered.

A Redmond point edged Belgooly back in front, but McCarthy dragged Clann na nGael back into the contest with two successive points, the latter an absolute beauty. Belgooly had a half-chance of an all-important goal as Long and Healy combined on 40 minutes.

Disaster struck for the Carrigdhoun side on 45 minutes when Fernandez capitalised on a mistake in the Belgooly defence to claim his second goal of the evening.

Leading by 2-9 to 0-11, the Scorchers pushed further ahead as McQueen and Fernandez added a point apiece. Belgooly continued to battle, with Long landing his second two-pointer of the evening to reduce the deficit to four on 50 minutes. However, it was Clann na nGael who pressed the accelerator in the closing stages. McCarthy added one point while McQueen struck three more, including a fine effort from the 45.

Scorers



Clann na nGael: P McCarthy 0-8 (5f); D Fernandez 2-1; R McQueen 0-6 (1 45).



Belgooly: R Long 0-8 (3f, 1 2pt, 1 2ptf); C Redmond 0-2; C O’Donovan, C O’Sullivan and F Walsh 0-1 each.



Clann na nGael: Eoin Daly; R O’Driscoll, JJ Collins, N Keating; R Donovan, H O’Donovan, J Covney; L Hurley, K O’Driscoll; Eoghan Daly, R McQueen, C O’Driscoll; D Fernandez, D McCarthy, P McCarthy.



Subs: W Donovan, L Farrell, B McCarthy.



Belgooly: C Crowley; G Kiely, D Walsh, L Collins; F Walsh, N O’Sullivan, L Walsh; Liam Óg O’Riordan, C O’Donovan; C O’Sullivan, E Healy, C Redmond; E Corkery, R Long, R Power.



Subs: N Fitzgerald, F Reynolds, DJ Cotter.



Referee: A O’Regan (Kilbrittain).