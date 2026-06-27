Drinagh, Dunmanway and Sullane schoolgirls challenging for honours

DRINAGH Rangers U12, Dunmanway Town U14 and Sullane U16 are amongst the in-form West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League schoolgirls clubs competing for top honours this season.

Drinagh Rangers is the team to catch atop the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League following their third victory in as many outings. Aoibhinn O’Donovan was Rangers’ hero, scoring a hat-trick to see off Beara United 3-0 at Canon Crowley Park.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier, Riverside Athletic and Clonakilty AFC couldn’t be separated at Carbery Factory Park. Cadhla Henvey netted for the hosts in a 1-1 draw. That outcome kept Riverside third in the league table.

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Dunmanway Town moved three points ahead at the summit of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League following a 3-0 derby win at home to Drinagh Rangers. Faye Barry, Rachel O’Leary and Fia O’Sullivan found the net in Dunmanway’s triumph at the Meadows.

Sullane began their U16 Schoolgirls Premier League campaign with a resounding victory at home to Castlelack last Monday. The Ballyvourney club’s Eimear Carey, Keely Dineen, Aisling Kelleher and Sadbh Cronin stood out on an evening Sullane announced their intention to challenge for league honours.

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Bay Rovers remain top of the U12 Schoolboys Championship division despite being held to a 3-3 draw by Ardfield.

Lucas Forde (two) and Morgan Coleman found the net for Bay. Colin Ronan and Jayden O’Donovan were amongst the goals for Ardfield.

Drinagh Dynamos joined Skibbereen Celtic at the summit of U12 Schoolboys League One following a 4-1 success away to Togher Celtic.

Sophie Buston scored for Togher but Kerry Yeboah Tamea (two), Ellie O’Regan and Paraic Daly efforts won it for Drinagh.

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This season’s U13 schoolboys age-grade is proving hugely entertaining with a plethora of goals netted in the Premier, Championship and League One divisions over the past week.

Castlelack Athletic and Ardfield Mountaineer served up a seven-goal U13 Schoolboys Premier League thriller in Brinny. The visitors emerged with all three points following a 4-3 win.

Liam O’Keefe, Cian O’Shea and Ryan O’Reilly scored for Castlelack but Colin Ronan, Miguel De Menezes Almeida, Leo Pezza and Joshua Bobrowski strikes won it for a delighted Mountaineers. That result saw Ardfield join Clonakilty AFC in joint-first place.

In the same division, Lyre Rovers got off the mark courtesy of a 4-2 defeat of Kilmichael Rovers. Padraig O’Donovan (two), Sonny Crowley and Matthew Woods found the net for Lyre with Liam Murphy netting twice in reply for Kilmichael.

Eanna O’Sullivan’s hat-trick and Euan Buttimer’s strike earned Riverside Athletic a 4-2 win away to Dunmanway Town in the U13 Schoolboys Championship. Darryl Farr was amongst the goals for Dunmanway.

U13 Schoolboys League One has Beara United, Castlelack United, Clonakilty AFC United and Drinagh Dynamos sitting on four points apiece.

Beara overcame Drinagh 4-2 thanks to Daithi O’Meara (two), Oisin McMahon and Luke Browne strikes in Canon Crowley Park. Robbie Ellis and Matilda Kaiser found the net for the Dynamos.

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The U15 Schoolboys Premier League produced plenty of goals during its most recent round of fixtures. League leaders Castlelack maintained their perfect record with a fourth consecutive victory. Jack Allen and Aidan Morgan each bagged braces with John Smithers and Sean Evans also netting in a 6-2 triumph away to Bay Rovers. Alex Cronin scored twice in reply.

Second placed Lyre Rovers kept pace with Castlelack thanks to a 6-1 defeat of Skibbereen Celtic at Ollie McCarthy Park. Rovers remain two points behind the current pacesetters thanks to Patrick O’Leary’s hat-trick. Sean Galwey, Michael Ryan (penalty) and Isaac McInerney were also on Lyre’s scoresheet in a game Alex Ring scored for Celtic.

There was better news for Skibbereen Dynamos who moved into third place courtesy of a 7-3 success away to Beara United. Liam Allan’s hat-trick along with Fynn Ryan (two), Connor Keller and Yevhenii Dubyk efforts wrapped up the visitors’ second win in as many outings. The Castletownbere club’s goals were scored by Brendan O’Connor (two) and Henrikas Dabrys.

Elsewhere in the U15 Schoolboys Premier, Clonakilty AFC overcame Riverside Athletic 4-1 in Ballyvackey. Robert Leahy netted twice with Daire O’Neill and Aidan Whooley also scoring. Fionn Daly fired in Riverside’s solitary strike.

Togher Celtic got off the mark in the U16 Schoolboys Premier League following a 7-1 win at home to Clonakilty AFC. Jack Buttimer and Filip Kowalewski each scored twice with Aaron Hurley, James Kearney and Sammy O’Mahony strikes wrapping up an impressive Celtic win. Luke O’Regan was on target for Clonakilty.