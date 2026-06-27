Cork footballers target long-awaited All-Ireland semi-final return

A TOUGH All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw for Cork, but considering the teams they have beaten this year, it is certainly a winnable one.

In recent years, Cork have travelled to Croke Park for quarter-finals with hope rather than

expectation. This Rebels team now expects to win as they face Mayo this Saturday (4pm), live on GAA+.

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The last meeting between the sides, in 2023, produced one of the highlights of John Cleary’s tenure as Cork manager, a 1-14 to 1-11 victory in an All-Ireland group-stage clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

Three years ago was also the last time Cork reached the quarter-finals, when they were knocked out by Derry. This time, the Rebels are determined to reach the last four for the first time since 2012.

While it is brilliant to see Cork competing at the business end of the championship, the exits of Donegal and Armagh have only heightened the sense that there is a real opportunity to make this season even more memorable.

Of the eight quarter-finalists, Cork boast the best competitive win rate this year, winning ten of their 13 games (77 percent). Mayo rank third on that list with a 67 percent success rate, achieved while operating in Division 1.

Andy Moran’s side has improved steadily throughout the season and possesses plenty of threats. Goalkeeper Jack Livingstone has been in All-Star form, while Enda Hession combines defensive solidity with an attacking edge from the back line.

Jordan Flynn and Jack Carney are capable of landing two-pointers, Ryan O’Donoghue remains one of the most reliable free-takers in the game and there is huge excitement surrounding 18-year-old Kobe McDonald.

McDonald is in his final season before heading to Australia to pursue an AFL career, and he will be eager to help extend Mayo’s championship run.

The Connacht side has averaged 3.8 two-pointers per game in this year’s championship, underlining its long-range scoring ability.

Cork, however, have plenty of attacking weapons of their own. Steven Sherlock has been a revelation since returning to the panel and only David Clifford has scored more than the St Finbarr’s forward in this year’s championship.

Mark Cronin and Chris Óg Jones will need big performances, while Tommy Walsh and Luke Fahy will hope to continue their impressive recent form.

The return of Colm O’Callaghan from suspension is another major boost for the Leesiders, with the midfielder set to reunite with Ian Maguire.

The benches could prove decisive and both sides possess experienced game-changers.

For Cork, there is Brian Hurley. For Mayo, there is Aidan O’Shea.

Both have given everything to their counties. Both are still chasing an All-Ireland senior medal. Both could have major roles to play this weekend.

Cork have already shown they are capable of beating top opposition, but they will need another performance of the calibre that brought victories over Meath, Tyrone and Donegal.

An All-Ireland semi-final place would be the icing on the cake for a season that has already delivered significant progress.