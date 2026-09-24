Relentless Argideen Rangers rise to the occasion and book spot in county hurling semi-final

Argideen Rangers 1-21

Ballygarvan 0-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

ARGIDEEN Rangers fashioned a glorious triumph of conviction and hurling ambition at a packed Ballinaspittle on Sunday.

They swept aside the spirited, but disjointed challenge of south-east standard bearers Ballygarvan to power into the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship, and a meeting with Kilshannig.

This is the men from the monastic settlement’s first county adult semi-final at any grade since 2012 and came about as Rangers, from trap-to-line, served up a masterclass in hurling playmaking.

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From brilliant goalkeeper Daniel Hurley, who brought off a string of incredible saves, to outstanding corner-forward John Michael O’Callaghan, this was a superb team performance as the wheel had come full circle to atone in spades for their disappointing exit from the football just a short time ago.

It was something manager Christy Crowley reflected on as he praised the all-round commitment and positive response from his charges.

‘We are thrilled with the win. We are after a tough few weeks, compounded by the football exit. We took our chances very well in the first half. Granted, they missed quite a few. However, I thought that was down to an extent because of the brilliant defending of our keeper and entire defensive sextet’, a delighted Rangers manager explained.

‘We asked the lads for a positive response today. They certainly, to a man, were proactive in their approach.

‘We are now into our first county semi-final since 2012. It is where teams want to be at this stage of the season. We don’t have superstars in our team. The lads play for one another. It is a real collective effort; it had its just reward today.

‘We are carrying a number of injuries presently. We would hope to have some players back before our semi-final against Kilshannig. It will test our resolve to the limit, but if we play like we did today, we are in with a chance,’ a well-satisfied Rangers’ boss predicted.

A good start is deemed half the battle, and while Ballygarvan won the majority of early possession, with Mark Kennefick, Cillian O’Regan, Paddy Ryan, Michael Cussen and Dylan O’Connor impressive early on, finishing power – or more correctly lack of it – was their bugbear, as they shot a spate of early wides.

Rangers, in fact, hit the front with two smashing scores from Fergal Walsh. Dylan O’Connor was very accurate from placed balls and Ballygarvan were pleased to have his dead-ball skills available in the opening half, as the inside line was starved of possession with goalkeeper Hurley, Jack Twomey, Gerry Crowley and Seán Henchion returning the losers aerial bombardment post-haste.

In fact, the scores were level at the close of the opening quarter, 0-5 to 0-5. However, immediately afterwards Rangers went on a scoring spree.

Philip Flynn, John Michael O’Callaghan, Darragh O’Donovan all with 0-2 each, Eoin Lawton and Fergal Walsh put clear daylight between the sides with an unanswered collective eight points haul. It was 0-13 to 0-5, by the 29th minute, Ballygarvan reeling under the onslaught.

Seán Brady did stop the rot with a fine score. But after Dara Walsh was fouled, the irrepressible Flynn made no mistake, 0-14 to 0-6, a healthy half-time advantage.

Dylan O’Connor gave his side some hope on resuming pointing a long-range free, but it proved a brief respite.

Normal service was soon restored, as Rangers sent the scoreboard operator into overdrive. It was on the cards that with all the pressure the losers’ citadel would be breached – it duly was in the 38th minute.

Cathal O’Donovan, in a moment of magic, scored a stunning goal as he curled his shot delightfully into the corner of the net past Daniel Mackey.

When Finbarr Butler and O’Callaghan added a further brace, it was all hands to the pump, Ballygarvan in danger of being swamped. They did reply with two fine efforts by Evan and Dylan O’Connor, but Rangers were on autopilot now, masters of their own destiny.

Kevin Lyons, Killian Murphy and Mark Kennefick did hit the target, but it merely put an element of respectability on matters, mighty Rangers having ruthlessly gunned down spirited, but outplayed opponents.

OUR STAR: Goals win matches and the powerhouse drive by the impressive Cathal O’Donovan after he rounded an opponent with consummate ease was worthy of winning any game.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 0-6; Cathal O’Donovan 1-1; Philip Flynn 0-5 (2f); Fergal Walsh 0-4; Darragh O’Donovan 0-2; Eoin Lawton, Finbarr Butler, Seán Henchion 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: Dylan O’Connor 0-7 (3f, 2 65); Mark Kennefick 0-3 (1f); Evan O’Connor, Kevin Lyons, Killian Murphy, Seán Brady 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Daniel Hurley; Jack Twomey, Gerry Crowley, Seán Henchion; Fergal Walsh, Seán Murray, Charlie Twomey; Darragh O’Donovan, Cathal O’Donovan; Finbarr Butler, Eoin Lawton, Philip Flynn; JM O’Callaghan, Seán Walsh, Dara Walsh.

Subs: James Crowley for Seán Walsh, Paudie Butler for Dara Walsh, Kevin Hennessy for Seán Murray, Charlie Dineen for Jack Twomey, Darragh Holland for Darragh O’Donovan (all second half).

Ballygarvan: Daniel Markey; Paddy Ryan, Tadhg O’Sullivan, Seán O’Donovan; Kevin Lyons, Mark Kennefick, Ciarán McIntyre; Cillian O’Regan, Stephen Fenton; Seán Brady, Michael Cussen, Dylan O’Connor; Niall Dowd, Evan O’Connor, Adam Dunne.

Subs: Cillian Fitzgerald for Ciarán McIntyre, Killian Murphy for Adam Dunne (both half-time), Piaras O’Halloran for Niall Dowd, Dávid Bouse for Evan O’Connor, Eoin Mackey for Stephen Fenton (all second half).

Referee: Jimmy Smiddy (Castlemartyr).