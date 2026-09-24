JOHN HAYES: Castlehaven can find another gear to lower the colours of Nemo Rangers

THE recent four-week break we endured was the calm before the storm. Now, in the business end, there is no let-up.

It’s a feast for GAA followers as the championships around the county gain pace and we head towards the decisive latter stages.

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It’s quarter-finals this weekend in Carbery and all around Cork, and the action starts at 5.45pm on Friday evening with the Bandon Co-Op Carbery Junior A last-eight contests.

Yes, that is quarter to six on a workday, and the timing of the games has been a cause of much discussion for the clubs involved.

We won’t go into too much right now, even though we have many thoughts about it, because we want to talk mostly about the huge games ahead. Suffice to say it’s very disappointing that such important games would be fixed for such a difficult time for players, mentors and even supporters to make.

At the time of writing, as manager of Carbery Rangers juniors, I’m trying to arrange medical cover for our team on Friday, and it’s not so easy. Physios and doctors tend to work on Fridays, also.

We understand the need to support the Carbery footballers on Sunday, however the showpiece competition in West Cork football should not be disrespected in the process. These fixtures will go ahead on Friday, and we will give our best, but this should not set a precedent. Midweek/Friday night games should be under lights after 7pm at the earliest, unless otherwise agreed by both clubs involved.

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The four games in question deserve to be highlighted, with St Mary’s taking on Goleen in Skibbereen, St James facing Kilmeen in Ballinascarthy, Castlehaven against Barryroe in Ballinacarriga and our contest with Caheragh in Leap. There is little to choose between teams in most of these games.

2024 champions Barryroe were my pre-tournament choice and they might take advantage of Castlehaven’s focus on Nemo Rangers on Sunday, but there won’t be much in it. St James are recent winners also and, having just returned from premier junior, will be favourites against Kilmeen. Goleen have impressed since their promotion and will make St Mary’s work for their progression. For our own part, I’m just hoping we can get everyone to the venue in good time for the game, and I’m sure my fellow managers and even the host club are in a similar boat.

Moving up a grade to the premier junior competition, St Nick’s and Millstreet to move forward and Urhan to retain their status against Na Piarsaigh. There are two very tasty divisional derbies at intermediate A, with Dromtarriffe taking on Boherbue on Friday night under lights in a game that should draw a good crowd to Ballydesmond. It’s a tough game to call, but Dromtarriffe showed fine form against Mitchelstown and a repeat performance might be enough.

In Glanworth on Saturday afternoon, Buttevant will clash with Mitchelstown. The latter have some star names in their ranks, with Mark Keane possibly available to add to Cathail O’Mahony and Sean Walsh, but Buttevant are a team on a roll and can score heavily themselves. I’ve had Mitchelstown as a team to watch at this level in recent years, but I am going to go against them here. Buttevant are in better form. Kildorrery should take care of Glanworth in another Avondhu derby in the relegation decider.

At premier intermediate, the slán leat final is on Saturday between Glanmire and Castletownbere. This is a far closer affair on paper than the two at the lower grades. Glanmire were in the intermediate A final just two years ago and were seconds away from making the quarter-final before a late Bantry penalty demoted them. The Beara boys drew with Macroom before coming up short against Kiskeam and Aghada. I think Glanmire may have slightly more in the locker. Castletown won’t go down without a fight, though.

I expect Naomh Abán to beat Muskerry rivals Macroom in the first quarter-final and Rockchapel could have too much for Fermoy after their reprieve against Ballinora. Having been involved in something similar, albeit on the other side of the coin, I have a lot of sympathy for Ballinora. They played the second half to the referee’s scoreline, and that would have had an impact on their mindset and performance. This is simple human error and a replay would have been a fairer resolution. It’s not satisfactory for anyone when such an error occurs, but the result should be settled on the pitch.

Moving up to the big leagues, at senior A, O’Donovan Rossa will look to retain their senior status against Clyda Rovers on Saturday afternoon in Macroom. Both sides were substantially off the mark in the group stages, and both are missing key attackers in Kevin Davis and Conor Corbett. I thought Skibb looked like relegation material against Ross when I saw them, so I won’t change my mind now. It will be nervous and tight.

We continue the theme of tasty derbies with Cill na Martra versus Beál Athá’n Ghaoireadh in Ballyvourney on Saturday, where I expect the loss of Ben Seartan will be too much for Ballingeary to overcome. Kanturk versus Kilshannig is an interesting one, with both teams flying high in both codes. Some are speculating that the hurling will distract Kanturk, but they have a driven group of talented players well used to doing both, and they can make another semi-final in this one.

Finally, there are four games at premier senior, with three quarter-finals and the relegation play-off. Happily for us in West Cork, all three quarter-finals are right on our doorstep. The exception is the relegation final which will take place in Ovens, and it’s entirely possible that 2014 champions and 2016 runners-up, Ballincollig, will follow their opponents in both of those games, Carbery Rangers, through the trap door. Ballincollig are the better side overall, but I worry that the timing is wrong for them, unless they improve vastly from their Clonakilty performance.

On Saturday in Dunmanway, Clon will take on Newcestown in an exciting West Cork derby. Clon have been one of the form teams of the championship and cruised to this stage from a tough group, whereas Newcestown started with a bang before hitting a bump in the road against Valley Rovers. No longer in the hurling, they can pour all their energy into this one and will give Clon plenty to think about, but the form is more consistent with Clon and they can go one step further.

Onto Clon on Sunday for the huge double-header, which sees Carbery footballers join the big three of Cork football in the hunt for the two remaining semi-final places. First up is Carbery against the Barrs at 1.45pm before a huge collision between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers at 4pm.

Carbery have been inactive as a group other than challenge games for a number of months, and the better cohesion of the club team should count in the Barrs’ favour. Damien Gore is struggling to be fit also, which removes the division’s main scoring threat if he misses out.

The Barrs have lost twice in three games already and can count themselves very lucky to be still involved. Questions surround Ian Maguire’s fitness also. Brian Hayes returned for the hurlers and their success there can renew the confidence, and there is also the question of who will mark Steven Sherlock, William Buckley and Hayes himself. I think the experience of the Barrs will prevail.

In a crowded field, we save the biggest game of the weekend for last. The heavyweight showdown between two of the kingpins of Cork football for decades, and for the last ten years in particular. Nemo looked like a team on something of a slide before an emphatic statement against Valley Rovers showed everyone they haven’t gone away just yet, while Castlehaven did enough to come through a tricky group unbeaten.

I’m taking Castlehaven to lower the Nemo colours to round out the weekend. The Haven haven’t had to fire on all cylinders as yet, and they have another gear or two to play with. I expect they will drop from third gear to fourth and occasionally fifth for this massive collision, and with Michéal Maguire ready to back up the stalwarts like the Hurleys, Mark Collins the Cahalanes and his own brothers, they have the advantage in both physical size and scoring power over their opponents.

We’re in the big time now. Good luck to all involved.