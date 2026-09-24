The Cloháne approach: High-end kitchen design, tailored to you

A bespoke kitchen doesn't need to cost the earth. It all comes down to the choices you make.
At Cloháne, we believe that exceptional craftsmanship should be accessible without compromise.
Based in West Cork, our dedicated team of master joiners brings decades of expertise to every project, blending traditional techniques with modern design.
ADVERTISEMENT
From initial concept to final installation, we prioritise transparency, durable materials, and tailored solutions to ensure your space is as functional as it is stunning.
Essential
Standard construction with flat slab doors
White melamine carcasses
Composite or laminate worktops
Affordable handle range
Selected sink and tap options
Tailored Additions to the Essential Spec:
Painted door options, including shaker styles
Choice of melamine carcass finishes
Quartz worktops
Wider handle selection
Broader sink and tap selection
High quality wire work and pullouts
Statement Further Additions:
In frame cabinetry
Premium veneer and hardwood finish options
Extensive choice of carcass materials and finishes
Dekton, porcelain or quartzite worktops
Premium handle range
Premium sink and tap options
Bespoke internal storage and pullouts
"How much is a typical Cloháne kitchen?"
The truth is, there's no single answer. The same layout can vary in cost depending on the materials, finishes and level of detail chosen.
What doesn't change is the quality. Every kitchen is made in our West Cork workshop using premium materials, quality fittings and the same level of craftsmanship throughout.
We simply tailor the design and finishes to suit each client's needs and budget.
Book a FREE One Hour Consultation
Sit down with one of our design team and talk through your space, your style and your budget. We'll work with you to put together the right kitchen for your home.
028 21922 | [email protected] | clohane.ie
KITCHENS | BESPOKE JOINERY | COMPLETE FITOUT | COMMERCIAL SPACES | FULL RENOVATIONS