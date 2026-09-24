The Cloháne approach: High-end kitchen design, tailored to you

A bespoke kitchen doesn't need to cost the earth. It all comes down to the choices you make.

At Cloháne, we believe that exceptional craftsmanship should be accessible without compromise.

Based in West Cork, our dedicated team of master joiners brings decades of expertise to every project, blending traditional techniques with modern design.

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From initial concept to final installation, we prioritise transparency, durable materials, and tailored solutions to ensure your space is as functional as it is stunning.

Essential

Standard construction with flat slab doors

White melamine carcasses

Composite or laminate worktops

Affordable handle range

Selected sink and tap options

Tailored Additions to the Essential Spec:

Painted door options, including shaker styles

Choice of melamine carcass finishes

Quartz worktops

Wider handle selection

Broader sink and tap selection

High quality wire work and pullouts

Statement Further Additions:

In frame cabinetry

Premium veneer and hardwood finish options

Extensive choice of carcass materials and finishes

Dekton, porcelain or quartzite worktops

Premium handle range

Premium sink and tap options

Bespoke internal storage and pullouts

"How much is a typical Cloháne kitchen?"

The truth is, there's no single answer. The same layout can vary in cost depending on the materials, finishes and level of detail chosen.

What doesn't change is the quality. Every kitchen is made in our West Cork workshop using premium materials, quality fittings and the same level of craftsmanship throughout.

We simply tailor the design and finishes to suit each client's needs and budget.

Book a FREE One Hour Consultation

Sit down with one of our design team and talk through your space, your style and your budget. We'll work with you to put together the right kitchen for your home.

028 21922 | [email protected] | clohane.ie

KITCHENS | BESPOKE JOINERY | COMPLETE FITOUT | COMMERCIAL SPACES | FULL RENOVATIONS