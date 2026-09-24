CORK GAA PREVIEWS: Clonakilty v Newcestown and Castlehaven v Nemo headline county quarter-final weekend

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to the county football championship quarter-finals

Clonakilty v Newcestown,

PSFC, Saturday

(Dunmanway, 5pm)

A huge West Cork derby. The winner takes all. The time to perform is now. Clonakilty, perhaps surprisingly, haven’t reached a county semi-final since 2021. Newcestown are chasing their second last-four appearance in succession. Both sides impressed in the group stage, collecting two wins apiece. Other than Carrigaline, unbeaten Clon were the best team statistically in the opening round, so they may be slight favourites. Conor Daly (1-10), Seán McEvoy (2-4), Dara Ó Sé (0-9) and Ross Mannix (1-6) are all lethal forwards for Martin O’Brien’s troops. Newcestown can call on David Buckley (0-15) and Jack Meade (2-5), while Luke Meade and newcomer Humphrey Canty offer flair to Jim O’Sullivan’s team.

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Carbery v St Finbarr’s,

PSFC, Sunday

(Clonakilty, 1.45pm)

The Carbery divisional side hasn’t played a competitive game since July 10th when they beat Muskerry in the Derry Gowen Cup final. That’s over two months ago, which could lead to them lacking match sharpness. With all Carbery clubs from premier intermediate to premier junior exiting at the group stages, that may be a positive for Gene O’Donovan as those players now have one focus for the rest of the season. The likely absence of captain Damien Gore would be a huge blow. Olan O’Donovan is also a doubt. That means Ryan O’Donovan and Ruairí Deane will have to come up trumps for the West Cork division. St Finbarr’s threats are no secret – Steven Sherlock, Ian Maguire, Brian Hayes and William Buckley are all ones to watch.

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Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers,

PSFC, Sunday

(Clonakilty, 4pm)

A repeat of the 2023 and 2024 county finals. Encouragingly for Seanie Cahalane’s Castlehaven, they won both of those games. Nemo Rangers may have topped their group, but they fell to defeat against Newcestown, while Castlehaven were unbeaten. Given their performance against Knocknagree, there is a feeling that the Haven are coming into form at the right time. Conor Cahalane (1-10), Mícheál Maguire (0-8) and Brian Hurley (0-16) are finding form, too. Nemo has an obvious danger in Ross Corkery, who has scored 0-19 so far. If Mark Cronin comes back into the fold, the Haven backs will be kept busy. A potential classic lies in store.

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Ballincollig v St Michael’s,

PSFC relegation play-off, Saturday

(Ovens, 4pm)

The only two sides to lose all of their group games, so both deserve to be in this situation. However, Ballincollig got drawn into a group with fancied quarter-finalists Clonakilty and Castlehaven, as well as up-and-comers Knocknagree. They can count themselves unlucky. Having said that, Ballincollig have the players to see them survive. Luke Fahy is one of Cork’s top players, while Danny Miskella and Dara Dorgan are dangerous forwards. St Michael’s were the joint-lowest scorers in the group stage and Ballincollig may have too much firepower to earn survival.

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Cill na Martra v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh,

SAFC, Saturday

(Ballyvourney, 4pm)

Not only is this a Muskerry derby, but two clubs from the Gaeltacht go head-to-head too. Just a 17-minute drive separates these two so expect a feisty encounter. Cill na Martra were unlucky to miss out on the semi-final after Carbery Rangers pipped them by a point on scoring difference. Shane Ó Duinnín (3-10), Dan Ó Duinnín (0-11) and Ciaran Ó Duinnín (0-8) have been their standout scorers so far, while Danny Ó Conaill has impressed at wing-back. For Béal Átha’n, there are doubts over top scorer Ben Seartan’s fitness, so Séamus Ó Tuama (0-11), and Conchúir Ó Loinsigh (0-6) have to step up to the plate.

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O’Donovan Rossa v Clyda Rovers,

SAFC relegation play-off, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30pm)

O’Donovan Rossa have been a senior club since they won the county intermediate way back in 1985, but their proud record is at risk once more. Skibb were in last year’s relegation play-off, but got past Fermoy. They’ll have to find the same spirit that saw them through that day to beat Clyda Rovers. Like in premier senior, both sides lost all their group games. Both sides are without their key scoring threat too. Skibb are minus Kevin Davis, while Clyda’s Conor Corbett is out. Skibb had a slightly worse defence in conceding 2-67; however Clyda let in 6-49, meaning goals could potentially be the way for Liam Hurley’s side. One question: who wants it more?

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Naomh Abán v Macroom,

PIFC, Sunday

(Cill na Martra, 3.30pm)

Another Muskerry derby and two sides that have shown well in the group stages. Naomh Abán won twice, against Ballinora and Nemo Rangers, but fell to Fermoy, leaving them second in the group. Macroom also finished second, having lost to Kiskeam last time out. Both clubs have talented forwards. Naomh Abán have former Cork U20 Ed Ó Mír (1-20) in their ranks, and only Uibh Laoire’s Chris Óg Jones has scored more from play in this championship. Darragh Ó Laoire (2-6) and Dónal Ó Ceallaigh (1-8) can produce performances, too. For Macroom, Alan Quinn (1-11) is in good form and Pa Lucey (0-10) is accurate from dead balls. A tough one to call.

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Castletownbere v Glanmire,

PIFC relegation play-off, Saturday

(Ballinacarriga, 3.30pm)

Two clubs that would have had aspirations of reaching the quarter-finals but instead are fighting for their lives. Both sides rely heavily on scores from frees. Fintan Fenner for Castletownbere and Glanmire goalkeeper Colm O’Neill are crucial from placed balls, especially two-point attempts. Castletownbere conceded three goals in their defeat to Aghada, while Glanmire let in four in their loss to Bantry Blues. Having said that, only three players between both teams have scored goals from play in the championship. Lee Kelly is the sole goalscorer for Castletown while Brian Galvin and Jeremy Kingston have netted for Glanmire. This game may come down to who can find the net.

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Kinsale v St Nick’s,

PJFC, Saturday

(Shanbally, 3pm)

Both sides come into this quarter-final with the same record: two wins and a defeat. Carrigdhoun club Kinsale won their opening two games against Millstreet and Cullen, but fell to bottom-of-the-table St Vincent’s to miss out on a semi-final place. Gearóid Finn (1-8), Michael Murphy (0-10), Brian Coughlan (0-7) and John O’Brien (0-6) have been their standouts. St Nick’s ended Kilmacabea’s hopes and Jack O’Sullivan is their main man with 1-11. The Downey brothers Eoin and Rob are recognisable to Cork hurling fans and are pretty good footballers too.

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Inniscarra v Millstreet,

PJFC, Sunday

(Carrigadrohid, 3.30pm)

Muskerry side Inniscarra finished second in their group behind Cobh. They beat Urhan and Glenville to confirm their quarter-final spot. Stephen Dornan, Seán McCarthy and Liam O’Connor have been Inniscarra’s star men to date. Millstreet have a Cork senior in the form of Darragh Cashman and it was his two-point free that ensured them qualification with a victory over Duhallow rivals Cullen.

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Urhan v Na Piarsaigh,

PJFC relegation play-off, Saturday

(Church Cross, 3pm)

This is a significant game for Urhan. There are no other junior A clubs in the Beara division, meaning if Urhan were to go down, their first championship game in the 2027 season would be the county junior A knockout stage late in the year. They will be favourites against a Na Piarsaigh team that conceded 12-46 in the group stages, but there may be more pressure on Urhan to survive. The West Cork side’s full forward line in Ben Sullivan, Jamie O’Neill and Ciarán O’Sullivan will need to have big games here.