HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Barleycove's beachside penthouse

IF the idea of penthouse living on the doorstep of one of West Cork’s most iconic beaches appeals then read on.

An exclusive penthouse at Barleycove Beach Apartments is for sale guiding at €450,000 – the only one of its kind currently on the market.

The impressive living area takes centre stage, boasting a striking 17ft floor-to-ceiling height, large windows and French doors leading out onto the balcony offering glorious views across Barleycove Beach and the surrounding sand dunes.

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The duplex-style accommodation has a bright, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area complete with stone fireplace.

On the ground floor are two generous bedrooms, with the master ensuite, together with a family bathroom.

The first floor comprises two further spacious rooms, offering excellent flexibility for use as a home office, study, hobby room or additional storage.

The property also benefits from the all-important private balcony – the perfect spot to sit back, enjoy the fresh sea air, take in the spectacular surroundings and all without even leaving the apartment.

Residents also enjoy access to a range of on-site amenities, including a tennis court, children’s soccer pitch and playground.

The adjoining hotel’s restaurant is an added convenience, and the beach has lifeguards on duty during the summer months.

Selling agents James Lyons O’Keeffe, Schull (www.westcorkproperty.com) describe this as ‘an exciting opportunity for property hunters looking to own a unique home beside the golden sands of Barleycove Beach - whether a holiday retreat or investment property.

‘It also provides an ideal base from which to explore the many attractions of the Mizen Peninsula, including Mizen Head, Crookhaven, Goleen and the stunning surrounding coastline.’

Viewing by appointment.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Barleycove penthouse for €450,000

Location

7 Barleycove Apartments

Selling points

Beachfront, private balcony