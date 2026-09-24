This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

7th-Century Macroom locket expected to fetch thousands at auction

Cape Clear faces healthcare crisis over missing nursing cover

THE BIG READ: Funding West Cork’s flourishing festival scene

IN LIFE

Renowned West Cork artist & printmaker Cóilín Murray is celebrating his work with dual exhibitions in Ballydehob.

IN SPORT

We preview a huge weekend of football action, especially in the premier senior football championship where Clonakilty take on Newcestown, while Carbery and Castlehaven are both in action.

Argideen Rangers turned on the style to book their place in the last four of the county premier junior hurling championship.

Clon got the better of Castlehaven in a derby semi-final to qualify for the Cork LGFA Senior B final.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas got the better of Kilbree in a heavyweight Carbery JAHC quarter-final.

We chat to Munster rugby star Gavin Coombes about how the hard work in pre-season lays the platform for the season ahead.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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