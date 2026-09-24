25 years of opportunity: How Employability Service West Cork has helped people rebuild their working lives

Approximately 1,200 people have found employment through Employability Service West Cork since 2001.

As the organisation marks its 25th anniversary, it reflects on the partnerships, perseverance and opportunities that have helped transform working lives across the region.

A Local Service with Lasting Roots

The service began life as Workstart West Cork in 2001 through a partnership involving HSE Mental Health Services, National Learning Network, CoAction and West Cork Development Partnership. The founding principle was simple but ambitious: people should be judged on their abilities rather than their challenges.

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"The local frontline delivery was very welcome and novel at the time," says Fergal Conlon of West Cork Development Partnership (who was one of founding members). "It offered great proximity of service for users and the opportunity to build networks with local employers."

Those employer relationships have become one of the organisation's greatest strengths.

What started as a pilot project has evolved into one of Ireland's longest-established supported employment services, operating from Castletownbere to Kinsale. Job coaches work directly with individuals, helping them identify career goals, prepare for interviews and connect with employers willing to recognise their potential.

Over the past quarter century, West Cork has experienced periods of economic growth, recession, recovery and the disruption of a global pandemic. Yet the reasons people seek support have remained consistent.

Finding the Way Back

In every community there are people whose working lives take an unexpected turn. A diagnosis. An accident. A period of poor mental health. Years spent caring for family. The talent remains, but the route back to employment can become difficult to find.

For 25 years, Employability Service West Cork has helped people rediscover that route. Behind every job is a story of confidence rebuilt, skills rediscovered and opportunities reopened. The figures reflect more than employment outcomes. They represent people who regained independence, employers who embraced inclusion and communities strengthened through participation.

For many clients, employment provides more than income. It brings routine, confidence, social connection and a renewed sense of purpose.

Human impact remains central to the service

"I really enjoy my role as a Job Coach because I have the opportunity to support people to achieve their goals and reach their full potential," she says.

For O'Driscoll, success begins with understanding each individual and helping them identify strengths they may not immediately recognise in themselves.

"Seeing someone grow in confidence, overcome barriers and realise what they are capable of is incredibly rewarding. It's wonderful to be part of that journey and to see people believe in themselves and their abilities."

Reaching out

Job Coach Clare Gallagher has witnessed significant changes in the labour market during her time with the organisation. "I've seen many changes in employment, particularly in the rise of employers availing of Dept. of Social Protection employment subsidies such as the Wage Subsidy Scheme to help build sustainable businesses and meet financial goals," she says.

"What hasn't changed is the reason people come to our service. They are reaching out for change, searching for structure in their daily lives, looking for employment which gives them purpose and financial wellbeing and most of all support to live fulfilling and happy lives."

Her observation speaks to a wider reality. While the workplace continues to evolve, people's desire for independence, purpose and opportunity remains constant. Coordinator Micheál Hurley believes that lesson has been reinforced repeatedly over the organisation's 25-year history. "Potential exists in every individual and community," he says. "Sometimes what makes the difference is opportunity."

Successful stories

"After a long time, my life finally turned in a positive direction. I am grateful for this opportunity and hope to return the favour by getting a job and becoming again an independent and useful member of society"

"My self-esteem and self-confidence were very low. My coach helped me believe in myself. They lit a fire in me that burns to this day."

Another client described Employability as

"a brilliant support body that provided practical guidance alongside encouragement."

Statistics tell one story. The experiences of clients tell another.

Over the past 25 years, approximately 2,600 people have engaged with the service. Some were school leavers seeking their first job. Others were returning after illness, injury or years outside the workforce. Some arrived with various qualifications but lacked confidence after setbacks that interrupted their careers.

New Job Coach Pat O'Shea says:

"I wanted to work with Employability because I've gained an increased appreciation for the positive impact that meaningful work has on people's daily lives,"

Since starting with the organisation, O'Shea says he has come to appreciate that every person's path is different and that meaningful outcomes require patience, encouragement and tailored support.

Job Coach Máiréad Ní Ruaín: stories like these explain why the service continues to develop new partnerships and pathways.

She says it has been rewarding to watch the service grow while strengthening links with organisations such as Sail Training Ireland, Sailability, Social Farming Ireland and Sailing into Wellness.

"Many clients come to the service exhausted and it is a great privilege to share our experience, strength and hope with them. We respect the dignity and innate ability of all our service users and work tirelessly to identify and grow their capability." "Every individual's journey is unique, and building confidence, recognising strengths, and creating opportunities can have a significant impact not only on a person's career but also on their sense of purpose, belonging and overall wellbeing."

Building the Next 25 Years

None of these outcomes happen in isolation. More than 1,500 employers across West Cork have partnered with the service over the past 25 years, helping create pathways into sustainable employment for people who may otherwise have been overlooked.

The importance of local relationships is something that has also impressed new Job Coach Erica Dowley "I can honestly say that it has been a great experience so far," she says.

"Working with clients and getting the opportunity to help them back into work, education, fulfilling volunteer work in areas of interest and much more has been a privilege."

Dowley says one of the highlights of her first months has been getting to know employers and community organisations throughout the Kinsale area.

Supported by employers, colleges, health services and community organisations, Employability Service West Cork continues to focus on creating inclusive pathways into employment, education, volunteering and community participation.

The anniversary is not simply a celebration of jobs secured. It is a celebration of confidence rebuilt, talents recognised and opportunities created.

It is also a tribute to the employers, educators, health professionals, community groups and job coaches who have worked together to ensure that barriers do not become limits.

Thank You

Reflecting on the anniversary, Coordinator Mícheál Hurley wants to thank the Employability team, Board of Management, Department of Social Protection, community partners, the many employers who have supported the service and most importantly, the clients who have engaged and continue to engage with the service.

The organisation's success has always been built on collaboration and a shared commitment to creating opportunities across West Cork. After 25 years, Employability Service West Cork's story is still being written, one opportunity at a time.