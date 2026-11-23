HOMES and businesses on Bere Island have been left without broadband for four days – a matter that has given rise to healthcare and safety concerns for the elderly.

Before going to press, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for National Broadband Ireland (NBI) confirmed to The Southern Star that one of their engineers would be on the ferry that afternoon and that the four-day fault would be repaired.

“We recognise the inconvenience that this disruption is causing for residents of Bere Island and we sincerely apologise to those affected,” he added.

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“The fault has been more complex than usual, requiring additional replacement parts to be arranged, which has contributed to the delay in carrying out repairs.”

The spokesperson explained that the issue is confined to Bere Island and has not affected any other islands in West Cork. But it is the fact that it happened on an island that has angered locals.

One elderly woman, who reported the lack of broadband connectivity to her service provider, Eir, complained that she currently has no mobile reception, no landline, and worst of all no Senior Alert Alarm, which needs a fibre connection to work.

NBI, which provided the infrastructure, became aware of the fault at about 7am on Sunday morning, and immediately notified the relevant retail service providers, who are obliged to contact their customers.

The NBI spokesperson acknowledged that islanders had become increasingly angry as one day rolled into another without resolution.

He apologised once again, saying: “We are working to restore services on the island as soon as possible, with repair works scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Wednesday November 18, weather permitting.”

In layman’s terms, the NBI infrastructure on the mainland is sending the radio waves to the corresponding infrastructure on the island. And while the radio waves are being received, they are not being processed, so the internet signal is not passing through.

The difficulties experienced over the last four day were not confined to the elderly. Leila Sidley, the project co-ordinator with the Bere Island Projects Group, said: “Islanders discovered that the call centres, where you lodge complaints, are not contactable over weekends, so we had to wait until 9am on Monday morning to make contact.”

She said: “This fibre blackout is effectively cutting the entire island off as many parts of the island also have no mobile phone

reception.

“Not having broadband is a huge concern, especially for the island’s elderly population because without an internet connection their Senior Alert Alarms don’t work.

“There are also no back-up land lines anymore, so they cannot contact anyone, including the island nurse or the emergency services, if they have a medical emergency.

“The school too is affected,” she said, “as are the ferry operators, and island businesses. The list is endless.”

At the time of going to press an islander has confirmed that an engineer arrived on the island Wednesday afternoon and the broadband was restored.