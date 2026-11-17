CHRISTINA Desmond admits she has had to shake off feelings of impostor syndrome in the past.

She traces it back to her humble roots, even describing herself as ‘a little country girl from Cill na Martra’.

But this little country girl is packing such a powerful punch in the world of professional boxing that it’s turning heads.

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In a magical two-week spell, Desmond won the BUI Irish Women's Super Lightweight title and then followed it up by winning the EBU European Super Lightweight title.

Two belts in two weeks is proof she’s the real deal.

She’s starting to believe that, too.

‘Some parts of me feel like I have a little bit of imposter syndrome sometimes. I have a bad habit of not believing in myself and not believing that I belong there,’ Desmond admits.

‘I suppose coming from a small little parish here in Cill na Martra to believing that I can be up there with the best in the world sometimes is a bit overwhelming.

‘But after winning the European belt, I really do believe I am and I can.’

When she thinks back to her points victory against Spain's Clara Lopez to win the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight title in Valencia, one moment stands out before the first bell. It was more evidence that Desmond is where she wants to be.

‘We had a rules meeting on Saturday and that happens before every title fight. I’ve watched that so many times on television – all the top fighters having these rules meetings and picking their gloves and all,’ she says.

‘I sat back during that – I couldn’t believe that I was there and was one of the fighters involved.’

The ‘girl from Cill na Martra’ had earned her spot in a European title fight off the back of an incredible first year as a professional boxer. She has won all seven fights since October 2025. Momentum is building, as is her confidence.

Her targets are changing too. Talk of a world title shot will grow if she keeps moving up the rankings.

‘As my manager Kevin Crowley said, I can’t go back now,’ she laughs.

‘It mightn’t be the next fight and it mightn’t be the fight after, but eventually I will be, hopefully, in line for one. Hopefully I’ll get that opportunity.’

But as the prizes get bigger, so too are the decisions that Desmond, now 30 years old, will need to make.

To put herself in the conversation for a world title, she knows that dedicating herself full-time to training will give her the best opportunity.

Currently, she works with An Garda Síochána, juggling her job and boxing.

In between her two title fights in 15 days – first against Louise Creaven for the Irish title on October 9th and then against Lopez for the European title on October 24th – she worked for two days, while maintaining her weight and training for the biggest fight of her life. She was back to work five days after her latest success.

‘I am burning the candle at both ends,’ Desmond admits.

‘I have been working full-time. I work in a one-man station in Ring in Waterford. I cover most of West Waterford on my own. That in itself is a hard task, never mind trying to train before work, after work and train on my rest days.

‘If I can give myself the opportunity and train to my full capacity, I believe that I would be well capable of contending for a world title, if not winning one.

‘There’s just a few things I must sit down and do. I’m not going to say what’s next yet, because I don’t know.

‘I didn’t believe I could do this until I put myself out there, showed them what I’m made of and how serious I am about this. And no better way of doing that is by bringing home a European title and an Irish title in two weeks.’

Desmond brought her titles back to Cill na Martra on a brief trip home after her heroics in Spain. It was a chance for her home village to celebrate the achievements of its favourite daughter. And they celebrated in style, rolling out the red carpet for her homecoming.

The backing of her village, her people, her community and beyond hits hard, landing like a punch from this talented southpaw.

Cill na Martra’s football team is pride of place at home, but they’ll happily share top billing with Desmond.

‘I’m from a Gaeltacht area,’ she says, ‘and I am privileged to be able to carry my Irish identity and my Irish language around the world and put it on show.

‘There are very few sportspeople, never mind professional boxers, that I know that can speak fluent Irish, and I’ve been trying to push that as well with my sport.

‘To represent Cill na Martra, Ballyvourney, Macroom, and without doubt Dungarvan, my new little home, has been incredible.

‘My community has really come out and showed in force what they can do.

‘They’re helping my little dream come true. And now it’s just aiming for the next one, and being a contender for a world title shot would be fantastic in the next year or two.’

If Desmond does put herself in contention for bigger fights and prizes, she expects it to be at super lightweight.

She has fought at welterweight, which is a limit of 147 pounds (66.7kg), but her recent triumphs against Creaven and Lopez have changed her mind.

‘In the amateurs you go by kilos, so I was fighting 66 kilos or 70 kilos. When I turned professional, I went welterweight, which was 66.7kg. I sometimes struggled making that, but you know what, it’s all in your head,’ Desmond says.

‘The European title fight came up, the opportunity arose, and it was at the 140lb, which is 63.5 kilos. I don’t know when last I was that weight, probably when I was 17 or 18.

‘We sat down, we discussed it, and there had to be a few things put in place. The Irish title shot then came, we tried to get that at the 63.5 kilos, and we did.

‘I started early, I knuckled down, I dropped the weight. I believed I did it correctly and properly.

‘I believe I was in the best condition of my life for these two fights. It showed in my performances. I think this is my weight now.’

Desmond has put herself in a great position, but knows the next steps will be the hardest.

The higher you climb, the tougher it gets.

But the Cill na Martra woman has shown she deserves to be where she is.

As an amateur, she won 19 national titles. There were silver and bronze medals at World and European levels, but never gold. Until now.

‘To now be in the professional ranks and have a European belt around my waist, it’s a dream come true.’

But this is just another stop along the way. And she believes that now as well.