Gardaí in Skibbereen are appealing for witnesses after a residential community home in Skibbereen was wrongly targeted by people who believed the property was linked to a serious drug debt.

The incident in which two large downstairs windows of a home operated by the voluntarily-funded service provider, CoAction, were smashed occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

The leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins has said he is disgusted and deeply alarmed by the reports and he described the perpetrators as "the scum of the earth."

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The Cork South West TD called for an immediate response from senior garda management, but just moments ago, the Garda Press Office issued its appeal for witnesses.

A garda source confirmed they are investigating an act of criminal damage at a facility in the Blackthorn Drive area of Skibbereen, on Saturday November 14 at approximately 9:30pm.

Gardaí confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the attack but they would like to talk to anyone who was in the Blackthorn Drive area, or the Upper Bridge Street area of Skibbereen, between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday night.

Gardaí can be contacted at Skibbereen Garda Station on 028 23088, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read the full report in this week's issue of The Southern Star.