Man who stole €150 cash float from behind counter of Bandon pub is handed a suspended prison sentence

A MAN who went behind the counter of a Bandon bar and stole the till float of €150 in cash committed the offence three days before he was due in court on other theft offences, a court heard.

The defendant, Eric Olah (33) of 19 Coach Road, Dunmanway, pleaded guilty to the theft charge at Bandon District Court.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue told Judge Joanne Carroll that on April 17th last the accused had been drinking in O’Hara’s Bar in Bandon when he went behind the bar and stole the till float of €150 in a cash box belonging to David O’Connor.

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‘A caution memo was taken and Mr Olaf made full admissions about stealing the cash box,’ said Insp O’Donoghue.

The court heard that he has 13 previous convictions including four for theft while the others were public order offences and criminal damage.

His most recent conviction was at Bandon District Court on April 20th last where he received a five-months suspended sentence.

Judge Carroll noted that this offence occurred three days prior to his court appearance in April.

His solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had brought €100 into court as compensation for Mr O’Connor and that a cash bail of €50 which had been paid could be used for the balance of the compensation.

‘He was out drinking and saw the opportunity and took the cash box. He has an alcohol problem and recognises it and was living in Dunmanway but has now relocated to Clonakilty,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge Carroll said she would ‘just about’ impose a suspended sentence as it occurred three days before he was due in court on other charges.

She sentenced him to four months in prison but suspended the jail term for 18 months under the condition that he be supervised by the Probation Service.

Judge Carroll also directed him to attend for alcohol addiction treatment and to avail of training or engage in employment.

‘You have to be extra careful,’ warned Judge Carroll.