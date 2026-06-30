Kilmacsimon Quay crowned Club of the Day at Union Hall Regatta

ROUND 2 of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships took place in glorious conditions in Union Hall.

Myross Rowing Club, working alongside hosts Union Hall Regatta Committee, delivered a superbly-organised regatta that was enjoyed by competitors and spectators alike.

With wall-to-wall sunshine and calm waters throughout the day, conditions could not have been better, creating a fantastic atmosphere both on and off the water.

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The ideal racing conditions produced some of the most exciting and competitive contests seen so far this season.

Ballinacurra recorded solid performances throughout the day, securing sixth place in the U12 women’s race and fourth place in the pre-veteran men’s event as they continue to build momentum through the championship season.

Castletownbere once again demonstrated their strength in the juvenile ranks. Their U14 women’s crew produced one of the performances of the day to claim third place in what was arguably the most dramatic race of the regatta. They also secured second place in the U18 women’s race, third place in the U16 women’s race and second place in the U14 boys’ race, highlighting the club’s depth among their younger rowers.

Courtmacsherry enjoyed an outstanding day on the water, with their senior men’s victory standing out as one of the highlights of the entire regatta.

The senior men’s race is always one of the marquee events of any championship day, testing both physical endurance and mental resilience over a gruelling course. Courtmacsherry and Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club were locked together throughout the race in a thrilling contest that had spectators captivated from start to finish.

Courtmacsherry eventually emerged victorious after an epic battle, adding to a highly successful day that also saw them claim victory in the U18 women’s race and secure podium finishes in the intermediate women’s, senior women’s, masters women’s, novice men’s, veteran men’s and senior mixed races.

Dunmanway continued their steady championship campaign with strong performances in the U12, U14 and U18 women’s races, while also finishing fourth in the U12 race. Their young crews continue to gain valuable experience and show promising development.

Galley Flash were among the standout clubs of the day, recording victories in the U18 race, U18 women’s, pre-veteran women’s and senior women’s races. They also collected podium finishes in the veteran women’s, intermediate women’s and veteran men’s grades, underlining the club’s strength across multiple categories.

Kilmacabea enjoyed another successful championship outing, taking victories in both the veteran women’s and masters women’s races. The club also recorded strong placings in the pre-veteran women’s, masters men’s and senior mixed competitions, continuing their consistent form throughout the season.

Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club were deservedly crowned Club of the Day after a remarkable series of performances across all grades. The club secured victories in the intermediate women’s, novice women’s, novice men’s, veteran men’s and masters men’s races while also collecting numerous podium finishes. Their crews were prominent throughout the day and their success across both men’s and women’s categories showcased the tremendous depth currently within the club. Being named club of the day was fitting recognition for an exceptional championship performance.

Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club also enjoyed a highly successful regatta. Their victory in the pre-veteran men’s race was one of several impressive results, while their second-place finish in the senior men’s race was among the most admired performances of the day. They pushed eventual winners Courtmacsherry every stroke of the way in a race that highlighted the very best of South West rowing and earned widespread praise from spectators. The club also added a podium finish in the senior mixed category.

Host club Myross had plenty to celebrate on home waters. Their victory in the U14 women’s race provided one of the defining moments of the day. In an extraordinary contest with Rosscarbery, both crews battled neck-and-neck all the way to the finish line, with the result eventually requiring a photo finish to separate them. The verdict went to Myross by the narrowest of margins, sparking huge celebrations among the home supporters.

Myross also claimed victories in the U12 women’s race and U12 race, while recording several other strong performances across the women’s and novice grades. The club also produced an incredible finish in the U16 race to claim silver medals.

Ring Rowing Club recorded several encouraging performances, securing podium finishes in the intermediate men’s race and a number of juvenile events. Their crews showed determination throughout the day and remain competitive across a broad range of categories.

Rosscarbery once again proved themselves to be one of the strongest all-round clubs in the South West. Their crews captured victories in the U16 women’s, U14 and U16 races while collecting podium finishes throughout the programme. Rosscarbery were also involved in one of the most memorable races of the day when their U14 women’s crew pushed Myross all the way to a photo finish in a contest that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

The club also featured prominently in the spectacular U18 race where three crews crossed the finish line almost simultaneously in one of the closest and most exciting finishes seen in recent years. It was a remarkable sight and a testament to the high standard of competition currently on display throughout the championship series.

Attention now turns to Round 3 of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships, which will take place in Baltimore on Saturday, July 5th. If the racing and excitement witnessed in Union Hall are anything to go by, rowing supporters can look forward to another fantastic day of championship action on the waters of West Cork.