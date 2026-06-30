Urgent meeting sought with TII to demand funding for dangerous and crumbling N71

WEST Cork councillors want an urgent meeting with government ministers and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to call for more money for the ‘dangerous’ N71.

The issue was raised at a recent meeting of Cork County Council’s West Cork Municipal District where members variously described the national route as ‘not fit for purpose’ and being ‘dangerous in many sections’.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) raised the issue and said the national road was ‘not fit for purpose’ and in urgent need of investment.

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She asked members for their support to write to the relevant ministers and TII representatives as a delegation.

Cllr Cronin said: ‘We should ask for a meeting where we can make a case for proper funding for the N71. The people of West Cork pay their road taxes just like everyone else, but we are left with a national road that is in an extremely poor state and definitely not fit for purpose.’

She said the region’s communities, businesses and road users deserved a modern road network.

Cllr Cronin stressed that the state of the road was not the fault of Cork County Council.

‘The issue is lack of investment from TII and central government. We need to stand together and demand the funding that the N71 deserves,’ she said.

‘Our communities, businesses and road users deserve a safe and modern road network.’

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said that on the route between Bandon and Skibbereen there were no lay-bys or passing bays for drivers to pull in safely, which was an issue given the volume of slow-moving agricultural vehicles using the route.

‘Our national route is falling apart. It’s an absolute disgrace and dangerous in many sections,’ he said.

Cllr Sexton agreed that ministers and TII representatives needed to hear directly from a delegation of councillors about the deteriorating condition of the road, which compares badly to other national routes, and the challenges faced by motorists every day of the week.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said the N71 did not deserve to be called a national road.

‘I think we need to keep pushing and we need to keep shouting about it because it’s been ongoing for years,’ she said.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said there were patches of the N71 leading to Bantry that were in a very bad state.

‘No wonder we’re having accidents,’ he said. ‘People are trying to miss potholes and this creates accidents on our roads. Something has to be done.’

Independent Cllr Finbarr Harrington said there was a disparity between the N71 in Kerry once you crossed the county border from Cork.

‘It’s the same N71 but in Kerry it’s in a completely different state,’ he said.