Ewe Experience back by popular demand for the summer with weekend pop-up openings

THE Ewe Experience gardens in Glengarriff are back due to popular demand and will celebrate a final farewell with pop-up openings throughout the summer, writes Sylvia Pownall.

The first ‘Wildlife Weekend’ starts on Saturday June 27th and the last weekend finishes on Sunday August 30th.

The much-loved trail of sculptures and story in the hills above Glengarriff welcomed its final visitors last August and announced it would be closing for good after more than three decades.

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But creators and co-owners, artist Sheena Wood and former war correspondent Kurt Lyndorff, have been inundated with requests about the riverside sanctuary ever since and so are offering one last opportunity to view sculptures crafted from wood, stone and reclaimed materials dotted around the forest.

‘The enquiries have been flooding in, so we decided to open for a last chance to explore,’ said Sheena.

Visitors will get to meet a different ‘Guest Star’ each weekend, described as ‘a natural wonder VIP which your life depends on’.

Sheena continued: ‘Celebrate nature along the magical waterfall, enjoy the wonders we often miss. If you spot a familiar Family of Man face, you’re in with a chance to win a prize.’

There will also be a half-price sale on Sheena’s art in the riverside art gallery.

All donations to two wishing wells in the gardens will be doubled by The Ewe Experience.

The funds raised in this 33rd and final season in West Cork will go to support Bridge Street Community café in Bantry, Kenmare Special Needs and MSF Doctors Without Borders relief work in Gaza.