Streamline vetting say councillors

COUNCILLORS have called for a more efficient and streamlined garda vetting system for volunteers and employees involved, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Cllr Dominic Finn (FF) raised the motion at a recent meeting of the local authority pointing out that most people support the garda vetting process.

‘However, most of us have had conversations with people involved in sport clubs, youth clubs and other organisations who are increasingly frustrated with the current system,’ said Cllr Finn.

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‘Many volunteers are being asked to complete the same applications repeatedly for different organisations, often providing the exact same information again.’

He was keen to stress that he is not seeking a weakening of the vetting system but rather for the process to be modernised, simplified and be made more practicable for people who are vetted across multiple organisations.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said one garda vetting should cover a number of organisations, adding: ‘This is taking up garda time too.’

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said she has been vetted numerous times and found it extremely frustrating. She said she can see how this discourages people from getting involved in community clubs or groups.

‘They have a more portable vetting approach to this in the UK where individuals can maintain an active vetting status linked to a verified identity and recognised safeguarding training. We need to look to this system and makes so much sense,’ said Cllr Bambury.

Cllr Ann Marie Ahern (FF) seconded the motion and said that as a peace commissioner she comes across this more so during the summer months when there are various programmes taking place.

Councillors agreed to write to Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan on the issue.