Hidden disability parking spaces may be piloted at some schools

CORK County Council is considering providing hidden disability car parking spaces outside schools – though it has yet to identify a funding stream for the project.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) tabled a motion requesting that the local authority provide spaces for people with hidden disabilities that would be clearly marked with a sunflower, having first raised it at East Cork Municipal District level.

Her motion added: ‘These would be courtesy spaces, at the discretion of the public to leave them for use by those with a sensory disability.’

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She said: ‘These spaces would mean parents with children who are a flight risk could park up safely outside the school. They are in Dungarvan in Co Waterford and are working very, very well. These are courtesy spaces so there wouldn’t be a byelaw, there wouldn’t be an issue of getting a parking ticket.’

The spaces in Waterford are the same dimensions as a wheelchair accessible space, and could be utilised by families with a child who may be a flight risk but may not qualify for the blue badge needed to park in wheelchair bay.

A number of councillors supported the proposal variously describing it as a ‘great initiative’ which would prove invaluable to parents of children with autism.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said it was a good idea but admitted she wondered ‘about the money aspect’. She asked if it could be considered in conjunction with the Safer Route to School scheme.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) also supported the motion and said it would offer practical support to parents which would be greatly appreciated.

School principal Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) said: ‘I regularly stand by the gates of my school in Union Hall and the speed that traffic goes by… Anything that can be done to reduce speed and help those with hidden disabilities is to be welcomed.’

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) agreed and said using a stencil on the ground to mark out the parking space would be much more effective than signage.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) also supported the idea and said parents who could park further from the school gate should do so, safety permitting, and leave these spaces for those with the greater need.

The sunflower has become internationally recognised as the symbol of hidden disabilities. But in terms of cost this was a sticking point with council officials

A council engineer said the proposal had been raised with the roads and transportation Special Policy Committee. He said licensing the sunflower brand ‘would come at a cost’ and there was ‘no designated funding stream for this’.

He added that funding was something that would have to be discussed at Municipal District level. Carrigaline Municipal District is currently being suggested as a pilot.