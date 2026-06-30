Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Randall Og GAA Club hosted a kid's tractor, bike & go-cart run today. A huge crowd of kids attended on various modes of transport under sunshine and warm weather. Two year old Ayda O'Brien from Ballinacarriga at the run. Picture: Andy Gibson.
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An art exhibition called 'Impulsive Transients' by the late Emma O'Bong opened at CECAS, Leap on Thursday 18th June. Emma O'Bong sadly died from a heart attack in September 2025, but her husband Michael Prime and daughter Isabelle Prime decided to show off Emma's work as a retrospective. Pictured with Emma O'Bong's last piece of work at the exhibition are Rita Morrissey, Clonakilty and Moze Jacobs, Schull. Picture: Andy Gibson.
On a hot and sunny day in West Cork, Myross Rowing Club hosted the annual Union Hall Regatta. Teams from across West Cork took part in the event with hundreds of competitors and spectators descending on the fishing village. Taking part in the regatta were Sally McAuley and Lily Hayes from Galley Flash Rowing Club. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Éabha, Conor, Fódhla, and Jacqui Lane, Ballyvourney, pictured at The Cork Summer Show, taking place at the Cork Showgrounds in Curraheen on June 20th & 21st 2026.
Picture: Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO
Joni Perry Clarke and Keziah Low enjoying the opening parade of the Baltimore Pirate Festival last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Michael O'Callaghan and his granddaughter, Callie Hayes (5), enjoying a sunny Father's Day afternoon in schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
At the opening of Uillinn Members and Friends exhibition las Saturday were Lisa Marie Coyne, Drinagh, Aileen Finucane, Cnoc Buí Union Hall and Mary Pierse, Glandore. Photo; Anne MInihane.
Randall Og GAA Club hosted a kid's tractor, bike & go-cart run today. A huge crowd of kids attended on various modes of transport under sunshine and warm weather. Cousins Denis Ryan, Kilbrittain and Elliott Forde from Dunmanway at the run. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The annual Baltimore Pirate Festival is taking place in the harbour town this weekend. A huge crowd of potential pirates took part in the parade on Friday evening. Stuart Musgrave from Baltimore looked the part. Picture: Andy Gibson.
An art exhibition called 'Impulsive Transients' by the late Emma O'Bong opened at CECAS, Leap on Thursday 18th June. Emma O'Bong sadly died from a heart attack in September 2025, but her husband Michael Prime and daughter Isabelle Prime decided to show off Emma's work as a retrospective.The exhibition runs until the 30th June. Conor Walsh and Eileen Moore from Drimoleague visited the exhibition. Picture: Andy Gibson.
On a hot and sunny day in West Cork, Myross Rowing Club hosted the annual Union Hall Regatta. Teams from across West Cork took part in the event with hundreds of competitors and spectators descending on the fishing village. Taking a break before their races were Laoise Morley; Eve Harrington; Brooke Brazier Scannell; Amy Harrington and Lilian O'Mahony from Galley Flash Rowing Club. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Monica Jones, Margaret Harrington and Kathleen Leonard local pirates come searching for treasure during the opening parade at the Baltimore Pirate Festival last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
“The people that run the show,” (L to R) Barryroe Show Assistant Secretary Charlotte Deasy, Event Secretary Eileen Harrington and Assistant Secretary Sheila Tyndall at the launch of the 68th Barryroe Show.
Anthony Arundel, Shannon and Bobby were among those celebrating Father's Day in Schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Journalist Flor MacCarthy, centre who officially opened the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre Members and Friends exhibition pictured with Ann Davoren, Director Uillinn and artist Majella O'Neill Collins at the opening. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Pat Lynott and Vera Lavin making the most of the sunshine while spending a relaxing afternoon in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Jenna Hayes and Emma Crowley from Rosscarbery Rowing Club enjoying the annual Union Hall Regatta hosted by Myross Rowing Club last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jamie Duggan from Dunmanway enjoying a day out at the kids’ tractor, bike and go-cart run which was hosted by Randal Óg GAA. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Donagh Hallihan (4) from Ballineen taking part in the kids’ tractor, bike and go-cart run which was hosted by Randal Óg GAA last Saturday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Trish Lavelle (Castlehaven) and Jacqueline Kilbryde (Ballydehob) visiting the art exhibition ‘Impulsive Transients’ by the late Emma O’Bong which opened at CECAS last Thursday. Emma died from a heart attack in September 2025, but her husband Michael Prime and daughter Isabelle Prime decided to show off Emma's work as a retrospective. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Ballinascarthy U16 camogie team. Back: Sinéad Walsh, Meabhdh Collins, Nicole Prochniak, Emily Walsh, Kate Donegan, Rachel Buttimer, Aideen Murphy, Leah Buttimer, Ayla Bishop and Ruby McCarthy. Front: Odette O'Donovan Forsey, Claire Higgins, Éala Pattwell, Sarah Walsh, Beth Jordan, Aisling Kingston and Fíadh Pattwell.
The annual Blooms Day gathering was held in Clonakilty recently to celebrate the novel Ulysses by James Joyce. The author's grandnephew, Philip Joyce, was accompanied by staff and residents of Horizons (formerly Cope Foundation) and a number of Joycean friends, where they visited Clonakilty Post Office, Clonakilty Library, O’Donovan’s Hotel and DeBarra’s Folk Club.
Members of the Ardgroom Community Group on their summer excursion to Sneem and Kells Bay Subtropical Gardens.
Members of the Beara Shimmy Shaker dance group heading home from an afternoon's dance event on Bere Island.
Emma O’Shea enjoying a day hanging around in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Chulainn Browne out and about in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Saturday 20 Jun 2026, Bantry, West Cork, Ireland; Rhab Care staff and clients held a fundraiseing film showing in Bantry Cinema in aid of Beara Animal Sanctuary and the Stand For Feile Fund. Liz O'Mahony of Rehab Care with clients of the service, who took part in making the film and the fundraiser. Photo Evan Doak
Saturday 20 Jun 2026, Bantry, West Cork, Ireland; Rhab Care staff and clients held a fundraiseing film showing in Bantry Cinema in aid of Beara Animal Sanctuary and the Stand For Feile Fund. Gerry and Irene O'Driscoll with Their son Michael at the event. Photo Evan Doak
Saturday 20 Jun 2026, Bantry, West Cork, Ireland; Rhab Care staff and clients held a fundraiseing film showing in Bantry Cinema in aid of Beara Animal Sanctuary and the Stand For Feile Fund. The Lyne family, Lauragh, attended the film Photo Evan Doak
Saturday 20 Jun 2026, Bantry, West Cork, Ireland; Rhab Care staff and clients held a fundraiseing film showing in Bantry Cinema in aid of Beara Animal Sanctuary and the Stand For Feile Fund. Pat Coakley, Bantry, enjoyed the film. Photo Evan Doak
John Martin Bernard from Riverstick did very well at the Special Olympic Ireland Games where he earned a ribbon, a bronze, three silver and two gold medals, a fantastic achievement.
Marie Gleeson, former captain in the Irish Navy stopped in to Bantry Bookshop to sign copies of her book ‘Be Like the Sea’ on Tuesday. Marie is celebrated for her ability to translate her military experiences into valuable lessons for business and the real world.
Locals Julie Casey (left) and Kellie O'Gorman from the Clonakilty Park Hotel helping out at the Clonakilty Street Carnival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Clonakilty Street Carnival were locals (from left) Cal and Ben McCarthy, and Jill Turner. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Special guest and former Munster and Irish rugby legend Simon Zebo with (from left) Anna Carey, Clonmel, Aoife White, Bronagh Deasy and Ellen Daly, all from Clonakilty enjoying Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the launch of the Clonakilty Old Time Fair were, seated from left, Roni Coomey, Jenny McNamara, mayor of Clonakilty Yousuf Janab Ali and Eva and Réidín Blackwell. Back: Jimmy O'Regan, Pad Joe O'Donovan, Gerard O'Driscoll, David Daly, Noel Lynch, Noel Walsh, JJ Walsh and Bobby Blackwell. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
At the launch of the 2026 South of Ireland Band Championships were, seated, Kathleen Russell, secretary with the mayor of Clonakilty Yousuf Janab Ali. Back: Gerald O'Driscoll, chairman with Michael Kenneally, IT Consultant. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Eight-year-old twin sisters Cora and Isla Deasy won first place in the pairs race at the Munster track and field event in Waterford in May. They went on to represent the Doheny Athletic Club at the national juvenile children’s team games in Tullamore last Sunday where they placed 5th in Ireland.
The Dunmanway Rowing Club U12 women’s crew took home silver at the second round of the South West Championship at the recent Union Hall Regatta. Grace Jagoe, Lauren Hegarty, Tully Coll, Aoibhínn Coll and Ellie O’Regan with Ann Downey, general manager Celtic Ross Hotel.
Mikey O’Regan and Paula O’Leary crossing the finish line at the Dunmanway 10k.
Father and daughter duo Kevin and Hazel Murphy crossing the finish line together at the Dunmanway 10k on Father’s Day.
Diane, Caroline, Evelyn and Ronan O'Donovan from Kilcrohane enjoyed the film shown at Bantry Cinemax which was hosted by Rehab Care staff and clients. The film was shown in aid of Beara Animal Sanctuary and the Stand for Feile Fund. (Photo: Evan Doak)
The sixth class from Carrigboy National School with their graduation cake.
Tadhg O’Connor, Zach McCarthy, Savannah Viray, Grace O’Brien, Kevin Hickey and Charlie McCarthy.
Kyle Deasy, Maulnaskimlehane, Kilbrittain won an award for his free range eggs at the Cork Summer Show.
Many lovers of sea shanties and sing-a-longs attended the Fastnet Maritime and Folk Music Festival in Ballydehob last weekend.
Sinéad O’Sullivan, Gearóid Long, David O’Sullivan, Emma O’Sullivan, John Kirby (club president), Amy O’Sullivan, Cathal O’Sullivan and Stacey O’Sullivan at the Cork Holstein Friesian Club outing.
The freshly painted Bandon Family Resource Centre.
Patsy Northridge, a great fundraiser of the Courtmacsherry RNLI, presented the proceeds of an open evening in aid of the RNLI Lifeboats that was her held at her home in Kilbrittain to David Dunwoody of the Courtmacsherry RNLI fundraising committee when she and her friends visited the station in Courtmacsherry last week. At the pontoon alongside the Courtmacsherry RNLB Val Adnams are (front): Vincent O'Donovan, Sylvia Tanner, Margaret McCarthy, Josie Fleming, Mary Anne Horgan, Liz O'Connor, Grainne Barrett, Mary Whelton and Marion Molloy. Back: Lisa O'Connor, Louise Kerschbann, Celia Sheehy, Brian O'Dwyer, Martha Drake, Ian Anderson, Ann O'Donovan, Liam Murphy, Joan O'Donovan and Tadgh McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Barryroe U15 camogie team and mentors Paul O'Regan, Padraig Collins, Mary Harrington, Liam Harte and Teresa Tobin at the John West Féile na nGael competition in Portlaoise last Saturday.
The Timoleague National School’s band that gave a recital at the celebration day held at Timoleague Community Hall last Friday.
Dolores Shelly, Carmel Healy and Aileen Daly at the launch of the Kinsale Arts Weekend 2026 programme at the Temperance Hall in Kinsale. Celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary, the festival will run from July 9th to 12th with an extensive programme of over 50 events across opera, performance, dance, visual art, film and literature. This year the curated line-up is guided by the theme Immrama, an ancient Irish word for voyage tales where the sea serves as a living vessel for fate, memory and imagination. (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan)
Britney Mongans (right) won this week’s O’Donovan Rossa’s bingo jackpot of €1,300, pictured with Grainne Collins.
Ann Davoren, who has been the Director of Uillinn West Cork for the last twenty five years, received a special presentation from Majella O'Neill Collins (former board member) and Declan Tiernan (board member) in appreciation for all her work at Ullinn. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Celebrating 40 years of St Multose National School, Cork South West Deputy and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan signs a memory board during the school’s 40th celebration on Saturday.
Baltimore was awash with pirates last weekend for the opening parade of their Pirate Festival where Clodagh and Setanta Sheehy with Annie and Jack Casey enjoyed the festivities. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ellen Hurley and Harry Bushe at the opening parade for the Baltimore Pirate Festival last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)