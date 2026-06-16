Man who drove van wrong direction on one-way street fined

A MAN who drove his van in the wrong direction down a one-way street in Clonakilty was convicted and fined €300.

Mark Buckley, of Droimneach, Bweeng, Mallow, pleaded guilty to charge of failing to comply with a directional arrow.

The court heard that on July 8th last, gardaí went to the scene of an accident in Clonakilty town centre.

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CCTV footage showed a white Fiat van travelling the wrong way down a one-way street.

It had not been involved in the accident, but the traffic violation was spotted during CCTV analysis.

Mr Buckley said he had not been to Clonakilty before and had driven down the wrong street.

The van had gone through a red traffic light, down Astna Street before it turned onto Ashe Street.

The defendant had two previous convictions.

Judge Andrew Cody convicted and fined him €300. Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.