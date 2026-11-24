A MACROOM woman who is alleged to have taken a car by deception at a Toonsbridge shop has been refused bail.

Jennifer Gray (34), of Cois na Colte, Inchigeela, Macroom, appeared at Bandon District Court following the execution of a bench warrant on the morning of the court hearing. (November 16).

Gardaí allege that Ms Gray was driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and making gain or loss by deception.

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The deception charge relates to an incident on March 26 in which a car was taken at The Bridge shop in Toonsbridge, outside Macroom.

The court heard that gardaí had executed 18 previous bench warrants on Ms Gray, three of which were related to the current case.

Gardaí executed warrants on May 20, June 4 and November 14 of this year.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had initially not opened the door to her home because she was preparing to go out to get urgent medical treatment on her eye at the time of the latest warrant execution.

Gardaí in court said that the defendant had hurled abuse at them while they were at the door.

“She had been upset that she could not go to the appointment,” said Mr Taaffe.

Ms Gray said: “I need to go up to the eye clinic in Cork because my eye could detach at any moment. I’ve been told there’s a tear on my eye.”

Judge Joanne Carroll asked why Ms Gray missed her last court appearance on November 4 in Macroom.

She said she had contacted her solicitor, Patrick Goold, who had not made contact with the court to say she could not be there that day.

“Be very careful how you talk about him. He’s a solicitor of the highest reputation,” said Judge Carroll.

“The difficulty is that this is not the second bench warrant but the third.” Ms Gray replied: “I apologise.”

Judge Carroll refused an application to grant her bail. “You’re being unfair, Judge,” said Ms Gray.

“I appreciate that’s your personal opinion,” said Judge Carroll who remanded Ms Gray in custody. The judge said she would direct the prison governor to provide medical assistance and appropriate medical care until her next court hearing at Macroom District Court on November 18.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.