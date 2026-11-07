Lyre Rovers U15s and Bay Rovers U12s celebrate trophy wins

BAY Rovers U12 schoolboys and Lyre Rovers U15 schoolgirls claimed SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League silverware this past weekend.

Kealkill was the venue for Sunday’s U12 Schoolboys Championship Play-Off final between hosts Bay Rovers and Lyre Rovers Yellow.

An evenly-fought opening half ended scoreless despite Morgan Coleman and Johnny Russell going close for Bay.

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The second period mimicked the previous half with chances at both ends until the home team made a telling breakthrough. Rory Murnane burst past a couple of Lyre defenders before setting up Morgan Coleman for a goal a few minutes before the end.

Bay held on for a 1-0 victory and the 2026 U12 Schoolboys Championship title.

Bay Rovers U12 schoolboys: S Culloty, B Sheehan, B Cronin, D Murphy, S Leahy (captain), J Russell, L Forde, M Coleman, R Murnane, T Whooley, F Concannon, D Zemanek.

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The Lyre Rovers club enjoyed better fortune in the U15 Schoolgirls Shield final at the same Kealkill venue on Sunday afternoon.

Rovers and Beara United met in the Shield decider with the former emerging 3-0 winners. Emile Draper twice found the net with Hannah O’Connell also getting her name on Lyre’s scoresheet. Afterwards, Rovers were presented with their Shield and U16 Schoolgirls Premier League trophies.

Lyre Rovers U15 schoolgirls: C Werner, A Shaw, E Tobin, L Sutton, H O’Connell, S McCarthy, G O’Brien, H Doyle, K Ponton (captain), E Draper, K Walsh.

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Castlelack and Lyre Rovers will contest the 2026 U15 Schoolboys Premier League decider following semi-final victories.

Drinagh Rangers and Castlelack served up a nine-goal thriller in Canon Crowley Park with the visitors emerging 5-4 winners.

That outcome sent Castlelack through to a U15 Schoolboys Premier League final thanks to four Jack Allen goals and an additional Aaron Harrington strike. Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller (two) and Kingsley Crosby Osagie were among the goals for a Drinagh team that pushed the winners all the way.

Lyre Rovers will contest this season’s U15 Schoolboys Premier decider thanks to a 4-3 semi-final victory at home to Skibbereen Dynamos.

Yevhenii Dubyk (two) and Fiachra Garrett (penalty) scored for Dynamos but Isaac McInerney, Dara Ryan, Patrick O’Leary and Tim Crowley efforts sent Rovers into the league final.

Clonakilty AFC are through to this season’s U15 Schoolboys Championship final following a 6-4 defeat of Bay Rovers in Lyre on Friday evening. Aidan Whooley and Robert Leahy each scored twice for a Clonakilty team that also had Tadhg O’Dowd and Matthew Kelleher on their scoresheet.

Jamie O’Connor (two), Tadhg Harrington and Conor O’Leary were on target for a battling Bay Rovers.

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Dunmanway Town sealed the runners-up spot in this season’s U14 Schoolboys Premier League following a hard-fought 5-3 victory away to Castlelack in Brinny.

Ryan Healy (two) and Sam Kingston goals handed Town a 3-0 interval lead. Castlelack reduced the deficit to 3-2 before late Sam Kingston and Jai Hurley efforts secured Dunmanway’s win. John Smithers (two) and Cormac Collins were on target for the home side.

Skibbereen Dynamos moved six points clear of the chasing pack at the top of the U14 Schoolboys Championship following a 3-1 defeat of Bunratty United.

Ollie McCarthy Park hosted a Championship fixture in which Eddie Bennett found the net for United. Ethan Atalay, Ryan Atalay and Tadhg Ronan goals earned Skibbereen their sixth victory of the campaign.

Bunratty were back in action, hosting Beara United in Town Park on Sunday. An entertaining game ended 2-2 with Conall Lowney and James O’Donovan scoring for Beara. Donagh Griffin’s brace earned Bunratty a share of the points.