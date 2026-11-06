Bandon score six tries on way to latest Munster Junior League Division 1 win

BANDON sit in second place in Division 1 of the Munster Junior League after their third victory in four games.

Ahead of a derby against Clonakilty on Sunday, when Bandon will have home advantage, the latter recorded an emphatic 41-27 away victory against a Crosshaven team that had won all their league games before this clash.

Cian Bohane (two), Ronan McSweeney, Dan Lane, Ryan McNulty and Jack McNamara all scored tries for Bandon. Daniel Coughlan kicked four conversions and a drop goal for Bandon who are level in second place with Kinsale, with both five points behind the leaders Kilfeacle.

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Clonakilty will look to bounce back from their 31-27 loss to Kinsale last weekend. Dane Matthews, Jim Twomey, Corrado Benti and Matt Foster all scored tries for Clonakilty, while Ben Ridgeway kicked a penalty and a conversion and Twomey added a conversion. But Kinsale had tries from Bill O’Riordan (two), Dave Looney (two) and Dan Graham, while Johnny Walsh kicked three conversions.

There was no joy either for Skibbereen who lost 24-15 away to Mallow. Despite tries from Valdan Davies and Ciaran Coombes, and a conversion and penalty from Hohaia Whiu, it wasn’t enough to prevent a defeat. Skibb, with two wins from their four league games, host Newcastle West this Saturday (4.30pm).