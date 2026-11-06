Bandon minors celebrate county camogie title

BANDON capped off a terrific season by winning the 2026 SE Systems Cork Camogie Minor B county title at Castle Road last weekend.

Having topped their minor B championship group ahead of Castlemartyr, Kinsale and Bride Rovers, Bandon were drawn against Fermoy in the semi-finals.

The Lilywhites proved too strong. Building a four-point interval lead, Bandon went on to win 3-12 to 2-6 with Clodagh Barry’s personal haul of 1-8 helping see off Fermoy’s challenge. Caoimhe O’Regan, Evelyn McCarthy, Breffni Kelly and Anne O’Leary also scored for a Bandon team in which Clodagh Barry, Rhea Burns, Maebh Ahern and Caoimhe O’Regan stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Saturday’s minor B county decider pitted the Carbery club against Mallow after they edged Valley Rovers 3-6 to 1-6 in the other semi-final.

Once again, Bandon’s ability to find the net proved crucial as they led 1-5 to 0-5 at the break. An even tighter second half followed where Mallow proved more than match for their West Cork opponents.

Bandon emerged 2-11 to 1-11 winners and claimed the minor B county trophy thanks, in part, to Clodagh Barry and Evelyn McCarthy’s goals. Barry (1-6), McCarthy (1-1), Anne O’Leary, Ruby O’Halloran and Orla Weblin (0-1 each) completed Bandon’s total.

This county final victory was earned off the back of a fantastic team performance and capped off a memorable campaign for the Bandon minors.

The Bandon squad includes Lucy O’Donovan, Julie Fleming, Ella McCarthy, Grace Tarrant, Eve McWeeney, Maebh Ahern, Orla Weblin, Maoliosa O’Regan, Anne O’Leary, Rhea Burns, Clodagh Barry, Jessica Bolster, Breffni Kelly, Evelyn McCarthy, Kate Fleming, Ruby O’Halloran, Sive Coughlan, Isabelle Harrington, Isobel Lane, Caoimhe O’Regan, Ava Mulcahy and Clara Cullinane.

***

St Colum’s will contest their rearranged SE Systems Cork Camogie junior C county final against St Vincent’s on Sunday, November 15th, at Castle Road.

The Kealkill club has already claimed a Cork LGFA junior E county title and will be eager to add another trophy.

Having seen off Dungourney, Fermoy and Passage West to top Group B of the junior C championship, Colum’s secured a county semi-final meeting with fellow Carbery club Bandon.

The score was tied as the clock passed 60 minutes when Cork All-Ireland winner and All-Star Libby Coppinger fired over the winning point, 1-9 to 0-11.

Coppinger’s five points along with Kayla Healy’s crucial goal plus additional Jackie Moore and Paula O’Mahony (0-2 each) scores earned the Carbery club a shot at the junior C county title.