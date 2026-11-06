West Cork cocaine seizure revisited in RTÉ drug bust series

The West Cork coast as a destination for drug smugglers is the focus of a new RTÉ documentary called Busted.

The second episode of the three-part series, airing next Monday (November 9), looks at the 2007 cocaine seizure at Dunlough Bay. The programme about the historic drug bust is scheduled to air on RTÉ One on Monday and will also be available to watch on RTÉ player.

The operation resulted in close to €440 million worth of cocaine being recovered from the sea.

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The drugs were transported in an inflatable dinghy, which capsized after it ran into difficulty.

The vessel had been filled with the wrong type of fuel, according to reports. Four men were arrested, while several others escaped.

The smugglers were reported to have links to organised crime groups in Britain and Spain and the cocaine was believed to be bound for other EU countries.

Busted includes first-hand accounts from eyewitnesses and people involved in the Garda operation.

The first episode this week covered the 2023 seizure of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine from the MV Matthew off Cork, with an estimated street value of €157 million.