‘We’ll always grow and always survive’ - Bantry Bay Rugby Club celebrates its centenary this Saturday night

THE importance of Bantry Bay Rugby Club in the local sporting scene will be celebrated at its centenary gala dinner this Saturday night.

A sold-out event, this celebration in the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry will bring together generations of players, volunteers, supporters and friends to mark 100 years of rugby in the Bantry community.

‘For a club that is in the heart of football in West Cork, to see Bantry Bay rugby reach 100 years is very, very special,’ Rory Doody explains.

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‘We have great relationships with all the other local sporting clubs so it’s wonderful to see people across all the different sporting communities come and join us in these celebrations. That means a lot to everyone involved in the club.

‘We went to local businesses to help us sell some corporate tables and they gave us incredible support. Then, for the people who came out and bought tickets, the fact that we sold out two weeks before the event is something that’s still trying to register with us.’

Bantry Bay’s strong local links are one of the core reasons that this rugby club, founded in 1926, is still a valued member of the local community. Right now, the club has approximately 200 members from underage through to adult rugby.

‘For sporting clubs to survive these days, you have to have relationships across the board. Everybody has to be able to talk to each other and get on with each other, and that’s how you survive and thrive in rural West Cork,’ Doody adds.

‘That’s something we’re proud of. We have our own traditions, but the rugby community being able to touch base with the broader sporting community is wonderful.

‘To see the groups of players coming together for the gala – whether it’s the men’s junior team from 30 years ago, the first ladies’ team that ever played together, or the boys of ’06/’07 who all got together and bought a table – we’re blown away by the interest and support.’

Hosted by former Ireland international and coach Bernard Jackman, Saturday night’s celebration will toast the success of Bantry Bay Rugby Club. In the 1930s, the club enjoyed great success, winning four County Cups. After a challenging time when rugby disappeared from Bantry for a few decades, the club reformed in 1992, and has gone from strength to strength.

The Wycherley brothers, Fineen and Josh, who are currently with Munster, developed their skills in their local club. Ireland international Enya Breen played underage rugby for Bantry, as did Andrea Stock, who has been involved in the international set-up. Dylan Hicks lined out with the Ireland U20s, and the list goes on. At club level, there has been success too, all pointing towards a strong club at all levels.

‘We are very lucky that our talented coaches are dedicated to the club, but they’re also dedicated to the player,’ Doody explains.

‘While they want the club to succeed, and we’ve had our honours and are very proud of them, particularly at underage and adult level, we’re always on the go and growing, getting to higher levels.

‘But what’s especially amazing about our coaches is that they’re not afraid to set up a player to move on and test his abilities beyond the club.

‘What’s wonderful is that you have a lovely network of Bantry players in, for example, UCD, Dolphin, Garryowen and up in Galway with the university.

‘Over the years, our representation with clubs like Highfield, Cork Con, Dolphin and Sunday’s Well has been lovely to watch. It’s great to see our players and their impact on other clubs, while never forgetting where home is.

‘The number of these lads who come back home and finish off their careers with us is something we’re very proud of. We’re very welcoming of that, and we understand when a player wants to spread his wings. We support them in every way. That’s down to our coaches and their attitude.

‘We’ll always grow and we’ll always survive. We’re well established now, with our minis and youth system. You’re talking about in excess of 130 children playing minis rugby.’

Many of those former players will join in on the celebrations this Saturday night with great fun guaranteed, starting with a drinks reception, then a three-course dinner, entertainment from Dr Feelgood and the Electric Mayhem, and plenty of reminiscing and sharing memories.

A historical exhibition will feature photographs, memorabilia and stories from across those 100 years, remembering the teams, characters and volunteers who helped build the club while also celebrating the generations carrying it forward today.

‘We’re putting together what we’re calling the historical room,’ Doody adds.

‘A room underneath the ballroom of the Westlodge Hotel will be covered in all our jerseys, team photographs, newspaper articles and our history – our ancient history, our 100-year-old history, our 50-year-old history, and our modern-day history since 1992.

‘It’s remarkable, all those bits and pieces where we get to celebrate our teams and our achievements.’