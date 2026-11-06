VOTE: Denise Walsh shortlisted for Coach of the Year at 2026 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards

DENISE Walsh has been shortlisted for the Coach of the Year Award at the 2026 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards.

The Skibbereen woman, a former international rower, has made a positive impact since she linked up with Rowing Ireland as a senior coach, strengthening Skibbereen Rowing Club’s link to the high performance set-up with Dominic Casey already involved.

This year, Walsh worked directly with Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen during their successful World Championship campaign, as well as being coach to Mags Cremen and Konan Pazzaia who are World Silver Medallists following their silver medal win in Amsterdam.

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‘I’m really honoured to be nominated. It’s a privilege to be able to do a job I love, working with such great athletes and having the support of my family and the team at Rowing Ireland,’ Walsh said.

The Skibb woman has been shortlisted for the Coach of the Year, sponsored by Key Patent Innovations, along with Brian Sweeney (swimming) and Michael O’Connor (athletics).

Public voting for the 2026 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards is now open until Sunday 15th November, with the ceremony taking place on Saturday 28th November.

To vote for Denise Walsh, click here.