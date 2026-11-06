Daniel Cronin’s outing in Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 provokes speculation of possible switch

THE opportunity for Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin to test a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 on the recent Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally came about when, logistically, it proved difficult for the Melvyn Evans Motorsport to oversee Cronin’s Toyotas GR Yaris Rally2 on the nine-stage event.

That was due to the MEM outfit’s involvement in the British Rally Championship decider on the Grampian Rally in their native Wales. They were running two of the three title contenders – Osian Pryce, who went on to win the series, and Meirion Evans, both in Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 cars.

‘The two events clashed,’ said Cronin, so he decided to try the Skoda.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘We had a quick test (with the IN Sport team) on the Saturday morning and the one thing I noticed immediately was that it seemed to be very easy to drive or should I say, it suited my style of driving.

‘All year I struggled on the fast stuff with the Toyota. On the Stonethrowers, I struggled on the slow stuff, but at least I could go fast on the fast stuff again.’

In relation to the puncture that ended his chances, Cronin was annoyed with himself.

‘It was the inside of a corner and I had a “don’t cut"” in the pacenotes. Padraig (O’Donovan, his co-driver) repeated it twice and probably not being fully used to the car, I nicked it. Actually we didn’t even touch the rim. I pulled in straight away and we changed the wheel as it was very early in the stage.’

Cronin was also conscious of the situation had he driven on.

‘One could pull the wings off the car and maybe damage something else. Also I wanted to get proper seat time. I really liked that first stage of the loop – it was pretty flat out, very committed.’

Cronin revealed the Skoda didn’t seem to have the ‘twitchy’ nature of the Toyota which proved a struggle.

‘The Skoda is very much like the Polo – just more power and probably a touch easier in the slippy wet stuff,’ he said.

‘Even after the first stage, I was pleased. If I’m not good out of the blocks, we're in big trouble. My best performance always comes on the first pass.’

On the opening stage, Cronin was second quickest, 3.1 seconds behind the similar car of Donegal’s Kevin Eves.

‘Kevin has been unlucky this year. He was on course to be the fastest man in the Donegal Harvest Rally and probably should have won Carlow. He kept Josh (Moffett) honest up in Monaghan. He doesn't hang around. It was nice to be close to him.’

Cronin took a stage win on the penultimate stage and eventually went on to finish 35th overall.

Cronin’s Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 is for sale and he has no control over the speculation that he will steer a Skoda next season. He did, however, state that he will continue with the national series along with events such as the West Cork Rally, Wexford and the Cork ‘20’ Rally.

Meanwhile, his brother Robert also had a different car for the Stonethrowers Rally after it transpired that his usual TGM (Tom Gahan Motorsport) Copel Corsa Rally4 would not be ready in time, leading to a switch to a Ford Fiesta Rally3, also run by TGM.

Throughout the day, he had a great battle with the Renault Clio of Galway’s Adrian Quinn. They traded top spot on a number of occasions before Cronin overturned a 5.1 second deficit on the final stage to win by four seconds. Robert Cronin has yet to decide on his plans for 2027.