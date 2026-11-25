THis superbly presented two bedroom property in scenic Union Hall is a true gem and is being sold by Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

It is located in Pairc Na Fana, a small and highly desirable development conveniently located minutes walk from the fishing village.

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The location is close to all amenities including schools, churches, shops, bars, restaurants. It is also a short drive to the unspoilt village of Glandore, other coastal towns and beaches such as Rosscarbery and Castletownshend and under 10km to the buzzing market town of Skibbereen.

Internally the property consists of a bright and airy entrance hall, open-plan kitchen as well as dining and living area which provides access to the rear garden and a guest WC.

The first floor consists of the master bedroom with a generous en suite, a second bedroom and a spacious main bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a mature south facing garden featuring manicured lawns and shrubs along with access to the communal parking area.

This stunning property could be either a permanent home or a summer residence. Services include mains water and sewerage, oil fired central heating and stove.