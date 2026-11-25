A MOTORIST who did a u-turn when approaching a garda checkpoint in Clonakilty because she had no tax or insurance has been convicted and fined €200.

Louise Healy (26), of Ballyva, Ardfield, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court for having no insurance and for failing to produce her driving documents.

Just before 11am on March 14, gardaí operating a checkpoint at Fernhill Road observed a car turning away from the checkpoint and into a nearby housing estate.

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They followed the car and stopped it eventually at Beechgrove.

On inspection they found that Ms Healy had no insurance and they seized the car and issued fixed penalty charges for non-display of her tax disc.

All of the charges were paid, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said the reason the tax was not in place was down to the anniversary of a bereavement, which had occupied his client at the time.

“The fact that she turned from the checkpoint means she knew that she had no tax,” said Judge Joanne Carroll, noting that the car was seized.

She imposed a fine of €200 with four months to pay and struck out a charge of failing to produce documents.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.