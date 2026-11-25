MINISTER for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD has announced the introduction of biosecurity regulations, which will require all flock keepers to apply specific biosecurity measures at establishments keeping poultry and other captive birds.

These measures came into effect on Wednesday November 17 and are designed to help mitigate the risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) to poultry and captive birds in Ireland.

Minister Heydon also highlighted that the introduction of a compulsory poultry housing order is under active consideration and his Department is monitoring the epidemiological situation closely.

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Ireland is in the higher risk period for HPAI.

The arrival of migratory birds and colder temperatures increases the risk and allows the virus to survive in the environment for longer periods of time.

There has also been a rise in HPAI cases in wild birds and outbreaks in poultry and captive birds across Europe and Great Britain.

The regulations are being introduced as a precautionary measure to help protect poultry and captive birds from the increased risk levels.

“Although we have seen very few cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Ireland this year, the outbreaks we are now seeing in Great Britain show that the virus is circulation close to home. The risk to Irish poultry and captive bird flocks increases substantially as winter approaches, due to the seasonal migration of wild birds to Ireland,” said Minister Heydon.

“I am introducing these regulations now, because prevention is our best defence. Ireland regained its freedom from HPAI at the start of this year following outbreaks in five commercial flocks last winter and I want to protect that status and the livelihoods that depend on it. Strick and consistent biosecurity is the most effective mechanism to reduce the risk of transmission and I’m asking every flock keeper, whether they have thousands of birds or a few hens in the back garden, to play their part. The Department is continuously reviewing the risk and are actively considering the introduction of a housing order should the risk increase.”

The Department is urging all flock owners, regardless of flock size, to remain vigilant for signs of disease, implement and maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any suspicion of disease to their local Department Regional Veterinary Office or if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01-492 8026.

Members of the public are reminded not to handle sick or dead wild birds. Any dead wild birds should be reported to the Department using the Avian Influenza Wild Bird reporting App.