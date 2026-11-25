INTERIM processes will be explored for Bandon Community Hospital while a long-term plan is being identified to meet the needs of the local population, a meeting heard.

At the Regional Health Forum South West meeting, integrated health area manager for Cork South and West Priscilla Lynch said she had visited the hospital two weeks ago and spoke to patients.

She acknowledged the excellent work being carried out in the facility and, following her visit, she requested that the Director of Estates carry out an assessment to identify interim processes and a long-term plan.

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The response followed a motion from Bandon-baed Cllr Ann Bambury (SD), who asked for an update on plans to deliver additional bed capacity to Bandon Community Hospital.

She highlighted Bandon’s growing population and ageing demographic, saying that people want to grow old close to their home, family and friends.

Therefore, additional long-stay community hospital beds must be prioritised to ensure older people can receive care close to their community, according to Cllr Bambury.

She said the hospital has a committed nursing manager and staff are doing “phenomenal work”.

She pointed to the significant investment and expansion at Clonakilty Community Hospital, stating that Bandon deserves similar consideration.

Ms Lynch said that a modern 25-bed extension was officially opened in Bandon in 2018, replacing the older multi-occupancy accommodation on the site.

Cllr Bambury said the older section of the hospital remains vacant and would provide an ideal area to expand the modern service to suit the growing population.

However, Ms Lynch outlined that there are no approved plans for further expansion of the hospital at present.

“While the HSE Capital Plan continues to assess future infrastructure requirements, it is currently focused on a range of competing priorities and no additional development for the hospital is included in the approved capital programme.”

Ms Lynch said that demographic trends, service demand, available funding, the suitability of existing facilities and workforce capacity would all be considered under its service reviews.

“In this context, HSE South West remains committed to ensuring that high-quality services for the people of Bandon and the surrounding area are maintained and developed, while also supporting the policy objective of enabling people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible through the provision of appropriate community-based supports.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.