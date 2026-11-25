The iNUA Hotel Collection and Cork Airport have launched a Christmas partnership connecting hotel experiences across Ireland with the opportunity to discover idyllic European destinations.

Customers purchasing monetary gift vouchers at inua.ie between now and December 25 2026 will receive one automatic competition entry for every €50 spent.

The prize includes return flights for two from Cork Airport and bed-and-breakfast accommodation, with a combined value of €1,000.

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Redeemable against accommodation, dining and spa experiences, The iNUA Collection vouchers offer a choice of participating hotels including Radisson Blu Hotels in Cork, Athlone, Limerick and Sligo, The Maritime Hotel in Bantry, Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Kilkenny Hibernian, and Ariel House in Dublin.

The partnership celebrates Cork’s role as a gateway for festive breaks and winter escapes..

This winter, direct services to Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Barcelona, Seville and Prague offer a choice of European city breaks, while flights to Tenerife and Lanzarote operate several times a week for those seeking winter sunshine.

Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport, said: “Some of the best memories are made through travel. We are delighted to partner with The iNUA Hotel Collection on this campaign that offers the opportunity of enjoying a wonderful Irish hotel break with the added bonus of a European city break giveaway.”

Emer Hallahan, Group Director of Marketing, The iNUA Hotel Collection said: “Christmas gifting creates value for Irish tourism well beyond December, giving people a reason to plan their next stay, discover a different destination or return to a favourite hotel. The strength of The iNUA Hotel Collection is the choice we offer within one gift. Partnering with Cork Airport connects that nationwide hotel offering with international travel, encouraging customers to give an experience in Ireland while enjoying the possibility of their own escape overseas.”

Qualifying vouchers must be purchased at inua.ie or radcork.com by 25 December 2026.

The winner’s destination and travel dates are subject to availability and the €1,000 total prize value. Terms and conditions apply.