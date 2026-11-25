INCHYDONEY Island Lodge & Spa has announced that its much loved Seawater Therapy Pool is getting a fresh look as part of a €1 million investment in the hotel’s Seawater Therapy Pool and Thermal Area.

The first phases will refresh the existing pool hall with new lighting, textures and materials inspired by the Atlantic coastline, local marine heritage and the natural landscape.

The design will enhance the space while keeping its connection to the sea at the heart of the experience.

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Home to Ireland’s first seawater therapy spa, Inchydoney has a longstanding connection to thalassotherapy – the use of seawater in wellness experiences.

Its distinctive pool brings that experience indoors, giving guests a way to enjoy seawater in the comfort of the spa, whatever the weather outside.

The Seawater Therapy Pool and Thermal Area is expected to reopen following the first phase on December 27 2026.

A second phase, planned for next year, will further expand the outdoor thermal area, making the most of the hotel’s seaside location.

Des O’Dowd, owner of Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa said: “The Island Spa has always been intrinsically connected to our location and to the Atlantic and this investment is about building on that in a meaningful way. As our guests increasingly look for experiences that support their wellbeing and allow them to connect with their surroundings, we see a real opportunity to evolve what coastal wellness can mean for guests of Inchydoney.”

The Island Spa’s wider wellness offering includes treatments delivered by a team of up to 15 highly trained spa therapists.

Guests can also enjoy yoga classes five times a week.

The hotel was recently voted Europe’s leading island resort in the World Travel Awards 2026 and this latest investment builds on that longstanding appeal.