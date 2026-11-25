A DRIVER who had no insurance on her car has been convicted and fined €200.

Karin Jossels (61), of Lisheenaleen, Kilbrittain, was stopped by gardaí at 2.15pm on February 4 while driving her car at Lettercollum, Timoleague.

She admitted having no insurance on the vehicle and had her car seized.

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The court heard that she had one previous conviction for driving without tax.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client had received a number of fixed charge penalty notices which were all paid. In addition, she paid to get her confiscated car released, he said.

“She has not driven since this date,” said Mr Murphy.

He added Ms Jossels was from Belgium and had been in Ireland since 1995.

She lives in Ahiohill where she works in a café, the court heard.

Judge Joanne Carroll convicted Ms Jossels, adding she realised she had to pay to get her seized car released.

She convicted Ms Jossels for having no insurance and imposed a €200 fine with five months to pay.

The judge struck out a charge of failing to produce documents.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.