ACTRESS and singer Jessie Buckley gave a glowing reference to West Cork and the Samhain Festival in Ballydehob during an acceptance speech in New York last week which was viewed by millions.

The Oscar-winning Kerry talent, who has family based in Macroom, was honoured at the Irish Arts Centre on Broadway at the 2026 Spirit of Ireland Gala.

Jessie, who also won a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critic’s Choice Award for her captivating role in Hamnet, spoke of her love of West Cork during her acceptance speech at the event which was billed as the most successful in the organisation’s history raising $3.9m towards a new campus.

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The 36-year-old had the audience in the palm of her hand and took the opportunity to promote West Cork as one of the most beautiful places to visit.

She said: “I’ve really been missing home recently. I’ve been in London nearly 20 years and I brought my family and my daughter back to Ireland at the weekend. We went to West Cork where, if you haven’t been is so beautiful.”

Responding to audience applause with an impromptu “Up Cork”, the mum-of-one continued: “We were staying in this little village called Ballydehob. They put on this amazing parade. My daughter, she’s one, so it was so beautiful to be able to show her the country I grew up in.

“Being there for the parade and part of this community that, you know, the generosity and need to tell story… it really reminded me of the traditions that I grew up around – our culture and our community and how it shapes us in relation to the world that we walk out into.

“They had made these amazing hand-made masks of giants and papier mache dogs and humans. It was fantastic.”

Levi’s Bar shared the video clip on Facebook, adding: “Thank you to all the incredible artists and volunteers in West Cork that make these events possible.