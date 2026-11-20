Cork County Council’s LHQ Gallery presents the now annual LHQ Winter Show which will run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In this year’s show 88 works from 87 Cork-based artists are presented in Cork County Council’s LHQ Gallery in the County Library.

This is the fourth year LHQ Gallery will host the winter show, with works selected from an open call. Cork County Council’s 2026 LHQ Winter Show presents works from artists at all stages of their careers from emerging or self-professed amateur artists to established professional artists. To date, 290 artists have presented work at the LHQ Winter Show. The exhibition is an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work in a professional gallery. It’s also an opportunity for people to buy art directly from the artist, with many of the works at attainable prices.

County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “This exhibition celebrates the wealth of artistic talent across Cork. We are delighted to provide a platform for local artists to showcase and sell their work, and I encourage everyone to visit the LHQ Gallery and experience the exhibition for themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this year’s LHQ Winter Show, traditional arts including paintings, etchings, ceramics, weaving are presented alongside film works, photo books, and digital art.

The exhibition will open on Friday November 20 and run until the December 18. LHQ Gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5.30pm, except for public holidays. LHQ Gallery is managed by the Library and Arts Service at Cork County Council, supported by the Arts Council.