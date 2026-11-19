‘AN amazing achievement,’ is how rally legend Billy Coleman described the hosting of the first-ever West Cork Rally in 1977, some 14 months after the formation of the Cork Motor Club, which celebrated its golden anniversary at a very pleasant function in the Cork Airport International Hotel on Saturday night.

Perhaps the choice of venue for the celebration was apt given that the Cork Motor Club – now one of four clubs within the county – has taken off to become a well-established motor club.

While it organises other forms of motorsport, it’s as organisers of the West Cork Rally – its flagship event – that has led to the event’s status as one of the most popular rallies in Ireland and the British Isles.

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In the foreword of a special booklet, club chairman Greg McCarthy states, ‘Cork Motor Club was formed in 1976 by the majority of members of the car committee of the Munster Motor Cycle and Car Club, for reasons that are now of no relevance. We believed then, and still do, that it was a good thing for motorsport in the Cork area because it brought a strong element of competition into event organisation, which in turn raised standards to new levels.’

Addressing an attentive gathering, the great Billy Coleman, the inaugural winner of the West Cork Rally, said: ‘It was an exciting time to go and compete in Clonakilty and being a Corkman then as well.

‘It was an amazing achievement to set up a new club and run a rally on one of the best weekends in the whole year, St Patrick’s weekend. It was a free (no other rally on that weekend at the time) weekend and of course the club seized on that very quickly. It really was an amazing achievement.’

To great laughter, he added, ‘You know, frankly, I’m nearly 80 years old but I can’t remember that event!’. He continued, ‘The late John Caplice (who navigated Billy on that very first West Cork) was my cousin Jer Buckley's navigator. I have no idea how I ended up beside him in that car that weekend but things went well anyway.’

Aside from his competitive outings, Billy gave another insight into his appearances in Clonakilty.

‘I had a couple of great outings there in the sweeper cars. One time (in 2009) Frank O’Mahony very generously gave me his Metro to run as a sweeper. There was a fundraising raffle for the co-driver’s seat and it was won by Adrian O’Sullivan from Bandon.

‘It made a nice bit of money for Paul Gallagher (from County Donegal), who was the young driver at the time and had a very bad accident in a Toyota Corolla.

‘That fundraising also included an auction of paintings and other stuff. I have great memories of the rally itself but it was more craic in the sweeper car.’

Among the items on display on the night included some Cork Motor Club membership forms from the early days, including Billy Coleman’s membership form that gave his occupation as ‘rally driver’ and his employer as ‘Ford Motor Company’.

Aside from the West Cork, the Cork Motor Club also hosts the Jim Walsh Forest Rally and down the years ran autotest events and rally sprints (in Fota Island, the Munster Agricultural Showgrounds, Tramore Valley Park), single stage rallies (Cobh and Courtmacsherry), navigation trials, autocrosses and this year, an endurance trial.

Presentations were made to founding members of the club. In addition, Billy Tobin (Ballincollig) and Niall Murphy (Macroom), still active within the club, were also made honorary members at the function.

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One of the great rumours within Irish rallying that has circulated for decades was finally clarified and ‘knocked on the head’ during last week’s 50th celebration of the formation of Cork Motor Club.

Like many stories, it’s been embellished over time. But not anymore, the truth is out.

Through time, Billy Coleman’s ability has never been questioned, but during the West Cork Rally when he drove Donal O'Donovan’s Group A Ford Sierra as 00 car in 1994, he relayed his story last Saturday night.

‘I can tell you one funny story. I did sweeper several years in different cars, including Donal O'Callaghan's Renault Alpine. In 1994, I was in a Ford Sierra and my wife Carmel and the kids, who were small at the time, were waiting at a crossroads for the sweeper cars to come through.’

As they waited, there was no sign of Billy, who continued his story.

‘I want to quash one rumour once and for all. Someone said “where's Billy?” There were a couple of city fellas around them and one fella said “he might be gone preaching” and another fella said “he might be gone milking the cows.”

‘We had no cows at the time. But the preaching!? In Millstreet where I grew up, the old creamery there was bought by the Jehovah’s Witnesses. And the rumour went out that I was one of them. I’m sorry, they are a fine group of people I’m sure, but I was never involved. I hope that knocks that one on the head!’

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Meanwhile, last week’s Munster Car Club’s Endurance Trial was won by Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Toyota Yaris) and Coachford’s Damien O’Donovan. They finished a mere 0.25 of a second ahead of the similar car of North Cork's John O'Sullivan and Kilnamartyra’s JJ Cremin. Recent winners of the Skibbereen Endurance Trial, Reenascreena’s Luke McCarthy/Grace Santry (Toyota Starlet) finished sixth overall, two minutes and 0.5s off top spot, and winners of Class A2S, Rosscarbery’s Brian O’Mahony (Toyota Starlet) and Leap’s Amy Gallwey were eighth overall and second in Class A2S.

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The launch of the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally (November 29th) took place on Sunday afternoon. The organisers have received in excess of 240 entries, of which 165 are allowed to take part.

Reigning Irish Historic Rally champion, Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Ford Escort WRC) is the top West Cork entry. Former champion Donegal’s John O'Donnell (seeded at eight) has withdrawn.

The top ten are as follows: 1. Donagh Kelly (BMW M3 e30); 2. Kris Meeke (BMW M3); 3. Alan Ring (Subaru Impreza 555); 4. Marty McCormack (BMW M3 e30); 5. Tom Pieri (BMW M3); 6. Colin O'Donoghue (TBA); 7. Mark Higgins (Triumph TR7); 9. J. McSweeney (Ford Escort WRC); 10. J. Greer (Ford Escort Cosworth).

Next week's Southern Star Sport will have a full preview of the event that celebrates its 30th anniversary.

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On Wednesday, Bandon co-driver Daniel Seaman was awarded a Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork Campus Sports Scholarship.

The new scheme was launched by Olympian Derval O’Rourke at the MTU Campus where Seaman is currently studying Automotive Business Management and Technology in tandem with working in the family business (Dan Seaman Motors).

Throughout this year he has competed in a number of national and international events. On his scholarship selection, he said, ‘It’s great to be selected alongside other athletes. I would like to thank my family, friends and sponsors for all their support throughout this year.’