YOU don’t have to live in Hollywood to make a film - West Cork may be small but we have the talent, the stories and the inspiration all around us.

That’s according to outgoing president of Network West Cork and well-known photographer Anna Groniecka who has made a film showcasing five women in the community and their stories.

West Cork, Through Her Eyes follows five women through personal conversations and glimpses into their everyday lives and it will be premiered on at Clonakilty Park Hotel Cinema on November 26.

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The audience will hear about the choices, challenges, relationships and experiences that have shaped them, and what it means to build a life and find your place in West Cork.

“As a photographer, I’m always interested in people’s stories. You can know somebody through their work for years and still know very little about what brought them to that point. That was where the idea started for me,” she said.

“I wanted to create something that would last beyond my presidency and give women in our own community space to tell their stories. I developed the idea and what I wanted the film to explore, and I’ve been working behind the scenes alongside Liz Ehrenberg-Redl, who is producing and directing it. It’s been lovely to see those early conversations become something we can share on a cinema screen. This project has been a lovely chance to bring some of that together and show what we can create in our own community,” said Anna.

‘West Cork, Through Her Eyes’ features Monica Jones, Clara Mulligan, Patricia Maybury, Audrey Scally, Elaine Doolan, all members of Network Ireland West Cork.

“They bring very different experiences, from art and technology to family business, design, etiquette and restorative care. That variety appealed to me. I wanted to explore different paths and perspectives, with West Cork connecting them all. There are so many stories within our branch, and these six women give us a chance to get to know some familiar faces a little better,” said Anna. “Their work is part of the film, of course, but I wanted room for the person behind the professional title. I hope people watching will recognise something of themselves, even if their own lives look very different. West Cork itself is a big part of it too, through the landscape, the communities and the connections between people.”

Anna’s year at the helm of the networking organisation is coming to a close and while it was a busy year, she feels immense gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’ve met people I might never otherwise have met, tried ideas I’d been thinking about and seen members share their knowledge and support one another. My theme was Rise Beyond, and I’ve had to do some of that myself. I’m proud of what we’ve put together, and grateful to the committee who helped make it happen.”

• Premiere takes place on Thursday November 26 at Clonakilty Park Hotel Cinema, with a reception from 6.30pm and screening at 7.30pm. Tickets are €10 and everyone is welcome, including non-members.