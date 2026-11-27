HSE South West and University College Cork (UCC) have launched a report highlighting major advances in cancer care, research and innovation while showing rising demand for cancer services across the region.

The inaugural CUH and UCC Cancer Centre Activity, Performance and Development Report 2024-2025, provides the first consolidated overview of activity across the Cancer Centre and selected regional cancer services while bringing together data on patient care, research, education and service development.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2024 to 2025, the report shows that demand for cancer services increased significantly, highlighted by a 22% increase in cancer treatment day-service activity.

The report also shows a significant milestone for the CUH and UCC Cancer Centre, which was upgraded to Comprehensive Cancer Centre status by the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI) in September 2026, recognising the strength of its clinical, education and research programmes.

The report was launched earlier today in the main auditorium at CUH. The hospital’s chief executive, Jennifer Kearney, highlighted it as an important day for cancer care in the South West, remarking: “This report makes clear that CUH is the busiest cancer treatment centre for the region, with patient quality remaining steady despite significant rise in patient volume.

“We host the only HSE radiation therapy service and diagnostic pathology lab in the South West. The data contained in this report guide how our services should develop in the coming years.”