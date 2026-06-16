Drug debt led to broken jaw

A BANDON man missed several appointments with addiction counsellors because he had to get surgery on his jaw following an assault over a drug debt, a court heard.

Kian Ryan (22) of 45 Richmond Court, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to being drunk in a public place and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Gda Finbarr Russell told Judge Andrew Cody that at 7.10pm on March 2nd last gardaí responded to a call at an estate in Deerpark in Bandon.

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‘On arrival I observed the accused roaring and shouting in the direction of a house. He became very abusive to me and my colleagues and was extremely drunk,’ said Gda Russell.

‘We were forced to use handcuffs to restrain him for his own safety and the safety of us. He was later charged and made no reply after being cautioned.’

The court heard he has 28 previous convictions including 11 for public order offences.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client’s behaviour was not appropriate on the night and he accepts that.

‘He lives with his grandmother and has addiction issues to prescribed drugs and other drugs. He accepts he has to do something and wishes to go into residential treatment,’ said Ms Dinneen, who added that he is engaging with the Matt Talbot Addiction Clinic.

Judge Cody noted that Mr Ryan missed four appointments with addiction counsellors because he was having surgery on his jaw after being assaulted over a drug debt.

Judge Cody said he would encourage Mr Ryan to get help and convicted and sentenced him to three months on the more serious public charge but suspended it for three years.

He took into consideration the drunk in a public place charge and said Mr Ryan ‘has bigger fish to fry.’