Driving fatality trial set

A BANDON woman charged with dangerous driving causing the death of man has been sent forward for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

At Bandon District Court on Monday Gda Daniel Curran served a book of evidence on Mary O’Brien (68) of 12 Woodfield, Old Chapel, Bandon.

She is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Harry Johnstone at Curravarahane, Bandon on June 24th 2024.

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Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Joanne Carroll that the Director of Public Prosecutions consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial to the next circuit court sitting due to commence on July 1st.

Judge Carroll advised the accused that if she wishes to rely on an alibi then she must notify the state within 14 days of this court date.

She also noted that Ms O’Brien did not have the services of her solicitor in court due to a dispute between solicitors and the Department of Justice.