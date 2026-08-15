Drinagh Rangers and Castlelack's U14 Schoolboys Premiership battle hots up

THE race to become SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 Schoolboys Premiership champions is hotting up.

This season’s SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Premier League title-battle between Drinagh Rangers and Castlelack continues to rage following the latest round of fixtures.

Rangers hosted Ardfield at Canon Crowley Park and secured top spot in the division courtesy of a 2-0 victory. Paul Kingston opened the scoring before a Kingsley Crosby Osagie strike wrapped up the new league leaders’ second win of the season.

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Previous leaders Castlelack fell to second place and a point behind Drinagh after a 2-1 loss away to Clonakilty AFC Reds. Cian Afonso and Cathal Calnan goals moved the Ballyvackey club into joint-second place. Darragh Sleator was Castlelack’s scorer.

Bay Rovers have moved three points clear of the chasing pack atop the SuperValu U14 Schoolboys League One.

The Kealkill side emerged from Ollie McCarthy Park with all three points thanks to a 4-1 defeat of Skibbereen Celtic. Tommy Farely twice found the net for a Bay Rovers team that also had Eddie O’Sullivan and Oskar Ustjanowski on their scoresheet. Skibbereen’s scorer was Oisin Minihane.

In the U16 Premier League, Bay Rovers bested Clonakilty AFC 2-1 in Kealkill. Tadhg O’Brien scored for the visitors but a brace of Eoin McCarthy goals elevated Rovers into fourth place.

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A Padraig O’Donovan brace helped Lyre Rovers see off Castlelack 4-0 in the U13 Schoolboys Premier League.

Ruadhan Barrett and Daithi Malone also found the net as Lyre moved into joint-second place in the league standings.

Drinagh Diamonds’ fourth U13 Schoolboys Championship win in seven fixtures saw the Canon Crowley Park club defeat local rivals Dunmanway Town.

That result closed the gap on leaders Skibbereen Celtic to four points. Four of Drinagh’s goals were netted by Oran Brady Keane. Tadhg Kinsella, Diarmuid Sutton and Rory Hicks also scored for the winners. Nathan Long replied for Dunmanway.

Castlelack United recorded their second U13 Schoolboys League One victory of the season thanks to a 4-1 success at home to Drinagh Rangers.

Gearoid Daly scored for the visitors but Gearóid Linehan (two), Matthew Grainger and Conor Ryan efforts won it for the Brinny club.

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Drinagh Diamonds moved alongside Castlelack Celtic at the summit of the U12 Schoolboys Premier League following their fifth win in six outings.

The Diamonds proved too strong for Clonakilty AFC Rovers, winning 7-1 in Ballyvackey to maintain their title-push.

Sean Hamilton scored a hat-trick in a fixture Sean O’Mahony (two), Charlie Beamish and Daniel Barry also found the net. Seán Lyons was Rovers’ solitary scorer.

In the same U12 Schoolboys Premier division, Dunmanway Town travelled to Ballyvackey and emerged with all three points following a 4-2 defeat of Clonakilty AFC Wanderers.

Ben Forristal scored twice for the hosts but Jack Hayes (two), Cian Horgan and Declan Hurley efforts cemented Town’s win.

The U12 Schoolboys Championship continues to deliver plenty of goals. The league’s latest round of games was no exception.

Lyre Rovers Yellow are up to second in the table after overcoming Ardfield 7-4 in Lyre. Eoghan O’Driscoll was the home team’s hero, netting four times. Eoin Ryan (two) and Paddy Higgins also scored. Ardfield’s goal scorers included Colin Ronan (two) and Lorcan Tobin O’Sullivan.

A 6-4 win over Beara United continued Lyre Rovers Yellow’s excellent league campaign.

Luke Browne (two), Eoin Walsh and Kyrgyz Pereviedientsev strikes weren’t enough to prevent a Beara defeat. Eoghan O’Driscoll (two), Eoin Ryan (two), Paddy Higgins and Timothy Heverin were on target for Rovers.

Lyre’s other U12 Championship team, Lyre Black were also firing in the goals during a big victory away to Ardfield.

Max Harte (three), Arthur O’Leary (two), Daithi O’Brien and Liam Horgan efforts sent Lyre Rovers Black into third place in the standings. Ardfield’s Colin Ronan netted a hat-trick in reply.

Sullane have joined Drinagh Rangers and Skibbereen Celtic in a share of the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One division’s lead. Denis Twomey, Darragh Morris and Padraig Quill goals secured a 3-1 victory away to Riverside Athletic at Carbery Park.

An own goal was Riverside’s only response.