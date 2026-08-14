Orla Finn returns for Kinsale’s West Cork LGFA Division 1 Championship victory

KINSALE’S Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 1 final success owed much to a youthful panel and a returning Orla Finn.

David Coughlan’s side were full value for their West Cork Division 1 final triumph.

Five points up at the break, the eventual winners maintained that margin until the end. ‘They were absolutely brilliant, I couldn’t be happier with the girls,’ Kinsale manager David Coughlan told The Southern Star.

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‘They did exactly what we asked of them, all 20 of them. We told them beforehand that is what hard to pick a starting 15. They knew we had the bench to be able to swap out players who didn’t make the team whenever we needed them.

‘So, it was an absolutely tremendous performance and I couldn’t be more delighted. We have been in a transition period for the last two years with this team. So, there has been a process of introducing younger girls, those coming up through the ranks. We saw tonight that there’s serious quality coming through.’

Kinsale’s senior panel has a youthful look about it as they head into the senior championship. Yet, one player made a welcome return in the second half. Orla Finn has been there and done that, won six All-Ireland senior medals and made countless appearances for her club.

She came off the bench and floated over a trademark point. ‘What more can you say about Orla?’ Coughlan admitted.

‘We were delighted to give her the opportunity to come back playing tonight. We were equally delighted to get her out on to the pitch in the second half where she kicked over a great point. It was a classic Orla Finn score.’ Kinsale captain Grainne Cowhig and player of the match Kate Redmond were equally thrilled to see their club talisman back in action.

‘It was amazing to see Orla out there. It was a good time for her to come on and to get that score as well,’ Redmond said.

‘Orla is such an asset to have coming back,’ added Cowhig. ‘Seeing her come on as a substitute gave everyone a lift.

‘It just shows the strength of our team right now. We know we have a strong panel with some really good players.’