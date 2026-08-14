Country stars to play Skibb

SIX of Ireland’s biggest country stars are coming together for a spectacular summer show at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen this Sunday.

The Summer Country with the Stars Show arrives on Sunday August 16th, bringing together an all-star line-up featuring Philomena Begley, Brendan Shine (below), Declan Nerney, Mick Flavin, Kathy Durkin, and Shawn Cuddy.

With each artist performing a selection of their greatest hits in what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon of live entertainment.

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From timeless country classics and favourite singalong songs to stories, laughter, and outstanding musicianship, audiences can look forward to a show packed with nostalgia, energy, and first-class performances.

Whether you are a lifelong country music fan or simply enjoy great live entertainment, this spectacular concert offers something for everyone.

The JMG Music Group production celebrates the very best of Irish country music with six legendary performers sharing one stage for a unique event that is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Tickets are available through the West Cork Hotel Reception by calling 028 21277 or by visiting www.westcorkhotel.com