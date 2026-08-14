Kinsale see off Castlehaven to win West Cork LGFA Division 1 Championship title

Kinsale 3-7

Castlehaven 2-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THREE goals helped Kinsale see off Castlehaven in a cracking Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 1 Championship final at Barryroe last Friday evening.

This was a West Cork final highlighted by five goals, a plethora of missed opportunities and a physical battle before Kinsale, who last won the trophy in 2024, emerged victorious.

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Leading by five points at both the short and final whistles, Kate Redmond, Caoimhe Horgan and Áine Ní Chearnaigh green flags proved pivotal to the outcome.

The goal-scorers along with Maisie O’Callaghan, Amy Casey, Caoimhe O’Donnell and Jenny Murphy stood out during an engaging hour.

‘This is a major boost to bring some silverware back home,’ Kinsale manager David Coughlan told The Southern Star.

‘Heading into the senior championship, you couldn’t but have your hopes up. Hopefully, we will perform just as well in the county. Winning a trophy is a good boost ahead of that.’

Castlehaven will rue several missed goal chances. Yet, the Union Hall-Castletownshend club failed to gain enough possession around the middle third against an opponent that dominated kick-outs in both halves.

Mairead O’Driscoll impressed. So did Shelley Daly, Aine Daly, Maeve O’Sullivan and 16-year-old Aoife McCarthy. Their combined efforts were not enough to prevent Kinsale from lifting the trophy.

‘You’d be disappointed with the goal chances we left after us,’ Castlehaven manager Finbarr Santry admitted.

‘At least we created them, but it is something for us to work on. Overall, I was very pleased as the girls put in a tremendous performance. Physicality is the big thing but that will come over time. Tonight was another learning experience but the curve remains upwards for us.’

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There was no shortage of inter-county talent on display at throw-in. Between the two competing teams, there were two senior, one senior B, two U20, four minor and two U16 Cork inter-county players togged out.

Add to that, former Cork senior and six-time All-Ireland winner Orla Finn on Kinsale’s bench, and a quality final was expected.

So it proved, with Finn’s club getting off to a dream start. Jenny Murphy fired over the game’s opening score inside the first minute. Next, Amy Casey released Kate Redmond, who shipped a heavy challenge before walloping into Castlehaven’s net.

Down four points, the ‘Haven responded in bullish fashion as Hannah Sheehy’s point attempt floated all the way into the net.

Chances kept materialising.Niamh O’Sullivan had an attempt blocked on the goal-line before Kinsale’s Caoimhe Horgan suffered the same fate.

Undeterred, Kinsale netted for a second time after eight breathless minutes. Kate Redmond’s 45’ was caught by Caoimhe Horgan, who instantly turned a defender and billowed the net.

Dominating midfield thanks to Redmond and Maisie O’Callaghan’s combined efforts, Kinsale stretched their advantage, 2-3 to 1-0, courtesy of Áine Ní Chearnaigh and Horgan points.

Shelley Daly kicked over the Haven’s first point after 16 minutes but the same player blazed wide when a goal was on shortly after.

Goalkeeper Amy Salter denied Dara Tyner before Horgan settled Kinsale nerves with a well-taken point.

Next came a major turning point after 26 minutes. Kinsale goalkeeper Grainne Cowhig was yellow-carded and sin-binned for 10 minutes after hauling down Amy McCarthy.

Mairead O’Driscoll converted the resulting penalty past stand-in goalkeeper Dara Tyner to make it 2-4 to 2-1.

Yet crucially, Castlehaven failed to make their numerical advantage count as a brace of Áine Ní Chearnaigh points sent Kinsale in 2-6 to 2-1 ahead at the interval.

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The chances kept coming throughout a disjointed third quarter as Kate Redmond rattled a crossbar and Mairead O’Driscoll struck an upright.

Kinsale received another welcome boost with Orla Finn’s introduction off the substitutes' bench.

An O’Driscoll free was answered by Caoimhe Horgan (free) and Kate Redmond before O’Driscoll struck again to make it 2-8 to 2-3 after 45 minutes.

Niamh O’Sullivan was denied another Castlehaven goal by a last-ditch block before O’Driscoll’s second free reduced the gap to four.

That’s as good as it got for a battling Castlehaven, however, once Áine Ní Chearnaigh collected a rebound and netted to make it 3-8 to 2-4 after 50 minutes.

Late Mairead O’Driscoll (free), Shelley Daly and Amy McCarthy scores were answered by the loudest roar of the evening when Orla Finn split the posts to cement Kinsale’s five-point victory.

OUR STAR: Kinsale’s Kate Redmond was voted player of the match following an all-action display and contributing 1-1.

Scorers

Kinsale: Caoimhe Horgan (0-1 f), Áine Ní Chearnaigh 1-3 each, Kate Redmond 1-1, Jenny Murphy, Orla Finn 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Mairead O’Driscoll 1-4 (1-0 pen, 3f), Hannah Sheehy 1-0, Shelley Daly 0-2, Amy McCarthy 0-1.

Kinsale: Grainne Cowhig (captain); Rachel O’Brien, Anna Kelleher, Meadhbh Hurley; Maisie O’Callaghan, Amy Casey, Caoimhe O’Donnell; Kate Redmond, Nicole Buckley; Caoimhe Horgan, Dara Tyner, Sophie Collins; Mary Claire Murphy, Jenny Murphy, Áine Ní Chearnaigh.

Subs: Aoibhe O’Regan for M Hurley (29), Orla Finn for M C Murphy (35), Catherine Murphy for S Collins (40), Hannah Deasy for N Buckley (45), Abbey O’Brien for Á Ní Chearnaigh (58).

Castlehaven: Amy Salter; Grace McCaffrey, Áine Daly, Laura O’Donoghue; Aoife McCarthy, Maeve O’Sullivan, Emma McCarthy; Ellen Maguire, Shelley Daly (captain); Hannah Sheehy, Amy McCarthy, Ellen Connolly; Ciara French, Mairead O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Sullivan.

Subs: Jessica McCarthy for L O’Donoghue (ht), Roisin O’Sullivan for C French (ht), Chloe McCarthy for E Maguire (53).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery).