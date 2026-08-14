Cork LGFA county championships ready for exciting opening weekend of action

THE 2026 Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA county championships explode into life this weekend, with West Cork and Beara clubs eager to get off to positive starts.

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Clonakilty and Kinsale meet in a West Cork Group 1 derby at Ahamilla on Sunday. Both teams know one another well and finished fifth in their respective championship groups last year. Both also fell at the penultimate round in the senior B county championship.

Eager to kick on in 2026, Kinsale won last weekend’s West Cork Division 1 decider having also reached this season’s county league semi-finals.

Cork senior Kate Redmond and U20 rising star Caoimhe Horgan are in great form. Kinsale can also call upon four All-Ireland-winning minors in Áine Kearney, Hannah Deasy, Anna Kelleher and Caoimhe O’Donnell.

Clon will look to Cork seniors Siobhán Callanan and Katie O’Driscoll as well as Aoife O’Flynn Meade, Síofra Pattwell, Moira Barrett and Aisling Moloney for scores in a group where St Val’s host Mourneabbey this weekend.

‘The senior championship is going to be a big challenge because there are so many quality teams in our group,’ Clonakilty LGFA manager Michael Pattwell told The Southern Star.

‘We are up against it but the girls have been training really well and bought into what we are trying to do. Kinsale is a local derby and we are very familiar with each other. They know us as much as we know them. Look, we are ready and definitely relishing the challenge.’

Castlehaven face a tough test away to 2025 county and provincial intermediate champions Naomh Abán in Group 2 on Sunday.

Aghada, last year’s senior A runners-up, travel to 2025 senior B county winners Glanmire on the same afternoon. O’Donovan Rossa begin their campaign away to local rivals Castlehaven on August 23rd.

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Valley Rovers and Dohenys meet in the opening round of the intermediate championship on Sunday.

That encounter takes place on the same afternoon last year’s intermediate finalists Fermoy host Midleton in the weekend’s other Group 1 matchup.

Junior A county champions Dohenys will be eager to get off to a positive start having recently lost to Kinsale in the West Cork semi-finals.

The Duggan sisters, Melissa, Michelle and Aprille, will be vital to the Dunmanway club’s chances of maintaining their JAFC status.

Kellie Ann Buttimer, Claire Hurley, Eirinn O’Donovan, Ava O’Donovan and Michelle Love’s county league form offers hope of a positive Dohenys campaign.

Rosscarbery Ladies also begin their intermediate Group 2 campaign on Sunday.

Ross avoided relegation from this season’s Division 2 county league courtesy of a 2-7 to 1-6 play-off victory over Bride Rovers. A brace of Ciara Whooley goals proved crucial and the talented footballer is expected to feature prominently.

Sandra O’Donoghue, Ciara O’Rourke, Áine Hayes, Sarah Hayes and All-Ireland minor-winning Katie Murphy could also play key roles, beginning with Rosscarbery’s trip to Douglas on Sunday.

Bride Rovers and Inch Rovers’ clash completes Group 2’s weekend line-up.

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Bantry Blues were denied by West Cork LGFA rivals Dohenys in last year’s junior A county decider.

Since then, a much changed Bantry line-up struggled to retain their Division 2 county league status. The Blues were unlucky to lose to Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh by a point in the West Cork Division 2 semi-finals at the end of July.

Wolf Tone Park hosts Sunday’s Group 1 opener against last year’s junior B county finalists Carrigaline. Bantry will need to be at their best to get anything from that game.

Erin’s Own and Abhainn Dalla is the other Group 1 clash taking place this weekend.

Kate McCarthy has been in good scoring form and will be a pivotal member of Bantry’s attack. Expect the Blues’ Ella Foley, Cork U20 Cliodhna O’Shea, Bernadette O’Flynn, Molly O’Sullivan and Aoife Kingston to also make their mark.

Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh head into this weekend’s JAFC Group 2 opener at home to Bishopstown in rude health.

The Aughaville-based side has already claimed this year’s Division 3 county league and U21 D county championship prior to reaching a West Cork Division 2 decider.

Maureen Keating, Amy McKennedy, Ellen Hurley, Eve O’Donovan, Rachel Leonard, Jennifer Collins, Kate McCarthy and Ella O’Sullivan are names to watch out over the coming months.

The Caheragh club faces an early test from last year’s junior B county champions Bishopstown. Ballinora versus Rockbán is the weekend’s other Group 1 match.

‘We are in a good place,’ Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh manager Shane O’Driscoll admitted. ‘It is a tough enough group with Bishopstown, Ballinora and Rockbán.

‘As for our first game, we’re familiar with Bishopstown because we played them in the league last year and in the junior B county semi-final as well. Bishopstown are a very good team and well coached.

‘So, look, it’s a big challenge but one we’re really looking forward to. Our U16s and minors are having great years as well. They’re both into their league finals and those players are a massive part of our group, which has been a boost.’

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Bandon, Ibane Ladies and Ilen Rovers begin their junior B county odysseys this weekend.

The Lilywhites hope to get their JBFC Group 2 campaign off to winning start at home to Donoughmore on Sunday. Having won junior C and D county trophies in recent years, Bandon will look to Caoimhe O’Regan, Cork minor Evelyn McCarthy, Laura Cummins, Clodagh Barry and Rachael O’Donovan to add to their trophy cabinet.

‘It is a good county championship format this year, knowing that three teams will qualify for the knockout stages from their group,’ Bandon manager Richard Tarrant commented.

‘So, we are looking for a positive start.

‘We have a few players carrying injuries and a few others who were away during the summer. We are hoping that we’ll have them back and can get through to the knockout stages.

‘Like a lot of clubs, it will be trying to balance our dual camogie and football commitments.’

Also on Sunday, Ibane Ladies are on the road for their Group 2 opener against St Peters. Cliona Harte recently netted four goals in a West Cork Division 2 semi-final loss to Ilen Rovers.

Harte, along with Orlaith Deasy, Hannah Twomey, Ciara Deasy, Alice O’Leary and Cork U20 Aoibhinn McKeogh underlines the quality within Ibane’s squad.

On the other side of the junior B county championship, Ilen Rovers should prove fascinating viewing as they look to emerge from a quartet containing Nemo Rangers, Lisgoold and Watergrasshill.

The latter host Rovers in an enticing Group 1 matchup this Sunday. The Baltimore-Rath club won last year’s junior D county and will turn to Maebh Collins (who recently notched 5-6 in a West Cork championship game) for scores.

Kate Carey, Emma Hurley, Keelin Murphy and Carla O’Regan are other Ilen Rovers players to keep an eye on.

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Beara start their junior C championship bid with a Group 1 fixture at home to Naomh Fionnbarra on Sunday.

On the same afternoon, Courcey Rovers are away to Macroom in the opening round of the JDFC.

Kilmacabea make their junior E county debut against St Colman’s in Leap.

Elsewhere in Group 1, a West Cork derby between Clann na nGael and St Colum’s takes place in Drimoleague.

Division 7 county league finalists Muintir Gabriels begin the junior F championship away to Na Piarsaigh.