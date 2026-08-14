Clann na nGael and O'Donovan Rossa earn West Cork LGFA title successes

CLANN na nGael and O’Donovan Rossa celebrated Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA trophy successes over a busy weekend.

This year’s Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 3 decider was contested by Clann na nGael and St Colum’s in Muintir Bhaire last Saturday.

The Kealkill club entered the final in excellent form having scored five goals in each of their quarterfinal and semi-final wins over Keelnameela and Kilmacabea en route to the final. The Scorchers edged Muintir Gabriels in the other last four encounter.

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An end-to-end first half ended with Clann na nGael leading 2-7 to 1-4. Three additional goals in the second period cemented the Drimoleague side’s victory.

A 5-11 to 2-6 Clann na nGael triumph was fully merited and pleased winning manager Brian McCarthy.

‘We are delighted with the win,' the Clann na nGael manager informed The Southern Star.

‘I’m thrilled for the whole group as it has been a great effort. To be fair to St Colum’s, they put up a huge battle and never gave up.'

McCarthy added: ‘A West Cork title is something to be cherished, no doubt about it. It is a great competition and well done to the West Cork board for making it such a special day for all the players. The excellent Muintir Bhaire pitch and playing of the national anthem really added to the occasion.’

Lorraine O’Neill was on top form for the winners. The Clann na nGael full-forward finished the day with a personal haul of 3-4 and deservedly took home the Drinagh Co-Op Player of the Match award.

Róisín O’Driscoll chipped in with 1-1 on an afternoon Grainne McCarthy also found the net. Rachel O’Donovan (0-3), Kathlyn McCarthy (0-2) and Áine Collins (0-1) were the Scorchers' other scorers.

Clodagh Downey finished as St Colum’s most accurate shooter with 1-3. Maggie Coppinger found the back of the net in a game Paula O’Mahoney and Abbie O’Sullivan also contributed.

‘I’m delighted for the girls more so than anything else,’ McCarthy added.

‘There was a Clann na nGael club Facebook post earlier in the week with a team photo from 10 years ago when we last won a West Cork LGFA title. Eight of those girls are still involved, which is a testament to their commitment.

‘As well as those players, all the new girls who have come in, and featured in our league and West Cork championship games, they have contributed hugely as well.’

Clann na nGael: A Connolly, H O’Farrell, N McCarthy, M Calnan, Á Collins, M O’Driscoll, R O’Donovan, G McCarthy, K McCarthy (captain), A Laide, R O’Driscoll, N Daly, R O’Donovan, L O’Neill, K O’Driscoll.

Subs: K Collins, E Collins, F Coakley, J Hayes, D Connolly, K McCarthy, B Beamish, A Collins, C Hurley, L Deasy, C Tobin, S O’Mahony, S Connolly, E O’Sullivan, M Connolly.

St Colum’s: C Lucey (captain), A McCarthy, M Cronin, C McCarthy, M Harrington, E Wiseman, C Daly, S Daly, M Coppinger, E Healy, A O’Sullivan, J Hourihan, K Dineen, C Downey, F Crowley.

Subs: P O’Mahoney, R Murnane, A O’Brien, K Healy, M O’Mahoney, C Moloney, A Coppinger, E McSweeney, C O’Sullivan, C Coppinger, A Connolly, N Crowley, L Coppinger.

Referee: John O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers).

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Kilmacabea hosted last Monday evening’s Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 4 final between O’Donovan Rossa and Rosscarbery Ladies.

This grade is contested by West Cork LGFA junior (second) teams and had already thrown up some high scoring encounters ahead of the regional decider.

Rosscarbery overcame Castlehaven 5-8 to 3-6 to reach the Division 4 final. Rossa’s put up an equally impressive score, 2-20 to 2-3, in defeating Clonakilty in their semi-final.

A close game was anticipated in Kilmacabea and so it proved, with only a point separating two evenly matched sides at the final whistle. Rossa’s edged the result 1-8 to 1-7 and captured the Division 4 title.

Aoife O'Driscoll (0-3), Kayla Whooley, Hannah O’Driscoll (0-2 each) and Orla O’Donovan (0-1) scored for the winners on an evening captain Eadaoin Fitzgerald took home the player of match award. Despite the defeat, Rosie O’Donovan top scored for Rosscarbery with 1-1. Katie O’Donovan, Eabha O’Leary and Kacie O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were also on target.

Eabha O’Leary, Meabh Cuinnea, Kate O’Sullivan, Mary Kate McCarthy and Rosie O’Donovan were the pick of the runners-up’s best performers.

O’Donovan Rossa: E Hayes, S Harte, E Fitzgerald (captain), C Harte, A McCarthy, F Leonard, E O’Donovan, S Hourihane, G O’Neill, A McCarthy, K Whooley, S Farrell, H Humston, A O’Driscoll, H O’Driscoll.

Subs: H O’Regan, L Hegarty, A Hurley, S Beechinor, O O’Donovan, A O’Donovan, M O’Donovan, E Gough, A Lynch, E Hodnett, L O’Regan, K O’Regan, A Daly, L O’Connell, M Hurley.

Rosscarbery Ladies: C Ronan, M Hayes (captain), K O’Sullivan, A Giles, É O’Leary, M Cuinnea, M K McCarthy, H O’Hea, K Murphy, K O’Loughlin, T Hourihane, K O’Sullivan, K Baker, R O’Donovan, J L Hayes.

Subs: R O’Shea, A McCarthy, M Campbell, I Hayes, G Hourihane, K Whelton, A Murray, C Connelly, E Murphy, M Ní Dhonnabháin, A Connelly, C Kingston, E O’Hea, E Hodnett, M Kingston.

Referee: Owen Burns (Clann na nGael).

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Last weekend’s scheduled Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 2 final between Ilen Rovers and Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh had to be postponed due to a bereavement in the Caheragh area.

The final will be rescheduled for a later date and should be a cracking affair considering both clubs' recent trophy successes.

Ilen won last year’s junior D county championship and followed that up with the 2026 Division 6 county league.

Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh also enjoyed a recent county league triumph, lifting the Division 3 title as well as a U21 D county trophy.

Rovers are gearing up for life in the junior B county championship while Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh are expected to feature prominently in the junior A competition.

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There has been plenty of action across the region’s underage championships in recent months.

Player of the match Hannah-Lily O’Callaghan inspired Gabriel Rangers to victory over Beara in the Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA U14 C1 decider.

Clonakilty won the U14 C2 trophy following a ferocious battle with O’Donovan Rossa in Union Hall. The winners’ Leni Anglin took home the player of the match award from that final.

Clonakilty and O’Donovan Rossa also reached last month’s U13 A final, where the Brewery Town’s goal-scoring ability helped capture the cup. Clon’s Naya Ejim was voted player of the match from that encounter.

Bantry Blues and Rosscarbery produced a thrilling West Cork LGFA U13 B decider which the former won 5-7 to 4-5. The Blues’ Megan O’Neill was Player of the Match.

Beara’s West Cork LGFA U13 C1 final triumph over Castlehaven in Muintir Bhaire owed much to Player of the Match Poppy Downing’s efforts.

Kinsale were crowned Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA U16 B champions on Monday evening.