CORK County Council denied a request for a signal-controlled crossing at Owenahincha despite concerns for pedestrian safety.

The issue was raised at a meeting of West Cork Municipal District by Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG), who requested that works to improve pedestrian safety be carried out west of Rathbarry. He said the route from the Lodge to Castlefreke and on to Kilkeran Lake was a popular walking trail for tourists and locals and would benefit from a signalled crossing.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) supported the motion, saying that locals know where they have to be careful, but tourists might not. “It’s a very quick section of road at times,” he explained, adding that cars “sweep down the road from the Fish Basket”.

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Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) described it as a “sensible and strong motion”, saying that “any form of improvement there would be well received”.

Highlighting the “two beautiful, amazing walks” in the area, Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said she would welcome the development in the interest of public

safety.

John Ahern, senior executive engineer, said the council must refer to the design manual for urban roads and streets when deciding if a signalled crossing is necessary. He said it would be inappropriate to install a signalised crossing at the location because there is not enough traffic to require a dedicated pedestrian phase.

Cllr McCarthy also suggested that the council consider a signalled crossing on the Marsh Road in Skibbereen between O’Donovan Rossa GAA club and the Riverside Complex.

Mr Ahern said the council “will undertake a traffic count study” at the location.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.